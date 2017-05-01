|
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Mumbai, two Christian religious symbols desecrated in intimidating theft
On 6 May the statue of Our Lady of Vailankanni was damaged and ornaments stolen. On May 3, a cross was desecrated in the Kalina district - one person arrested. Sajan K George: "Christians are an easy objective of social anti-elements."
|
