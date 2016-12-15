|
|
» 12/21/2016, 13.17
INDIA
card. Oswald Gracias*
Mumbai: Card. Gracias celebrate a Christmas of mercy among tribal migrants
In Mumbai there are about 80 thousand tribal. Their conditions are precarious. They are often victims of exploitation and marginalization. Even the holy family was refused at the inn, but found "refuge in a stable in Bethlehem, full of hospitality that radiated from the shepherds great heart."
See also
03/11/2016 13:33:00 INDIA
Card Gracias to undertake Jubilee pilgrimage in Mumbai, visiting the sick and tribals
The Holy Door of the Archdiocese of Mumbai will be closed on 13 November. The cardinal will visit the sick and comfort migrants, as a simple pilgrim. Card Toppo will lead Mass for tribals.
08/11/2016 13:24:00 INDIA
Card Gracias celebrates the jubilee for tribal migrants, tells them “You are our family” (Photos)
The archbishop invited Card Toppo, archbishop of Ranchi, who is of tribal origins. About 80,000 migrants live in Mumbai largely from the plateau of Chota Nagpur (central-eastern India). They are victims of social and workplace discrimination in India’s megacities. The archdioceses of Mumbai and Ranchi work on a plan of cooperation.
27/06/2016 15:13:00 INDIA
For Card Gracias, there are no restrictions on the mercy of Mary, the mother of us all
The archbishop of Mumbai celebrated the feast day of Our Lady of Perpetual Help at the shrine in St Michael in Mahim, one of India’s most venerated sites. " people of every faith come to venerate Our Lady of Perpetual Help”, who is “the largest recipient of mercy”.
27/12/2012 INDIA
Card. Gracias, violence against women: bringing God back to center of our lives at Christmas
During his homily on December 25, the archbishop of Mumbai spoke of the New Delhi gang rape and of a "contempt for women" prevalent in Indian society. In the Year of Faith, the enemies of peace are those who marginalize God from life: even Christians who close their hearts to others.
28/12/2011 INDIA
The modern Herod who kills children and violates religious freedom
Card. Oswald Gracias, president of the Bishops' Conference of India, on the feast of Holy Innocents. Feticide and female infanticide, anti-Christian persecution and corruption destroy Christ and human life.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANCard. Zen: The “slap” from Chris Patten and those of the illegitimate ordinations and Assembly for the Pope
Card. Joseph Zen Ze-kiun
The bishop emeritus of Hong Kong laments the silence of the Holy See on the ordination of bishops at Chengdu and Xichang with the participation of an excommunicated bishop. Upcoming Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives a slap down for Pope. The Ostpolitik "is a failure." "In front of evil... refuse to cooperate".
CHINA-VATICANThe Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives and the Vatican’s silence
Bernardo Cervellera
The gathering of what is termed the "sovereign" body that governs the Chinese Church, will be held in Beijing December 26 to 30. For Pope Benedict XVI it is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine". Its function: to affirm that the Church is the "property" of the state (and the Party), and further divide the faithful. The examples of the past. In 2010 many bishops were kidnapped to force them to participate. Official and underground Catholics are appealing to the Pope for judgment on this Assembly and the episcopal ordinations in the presence of an illegitimate bishop. Catholics around the world must ask the Chinese government to respect the dignity and religious rights of its citizens.
TOP10
19/12/2016 JORDAN
17/12/2016 ISLAM
15/12/2016 SRI LANKA
16/12/2016 SYRIA
16/12/2016 JAPAN - RUSSIA
17/12/2016 CHINA
17/12/2016 VATICAN
16/12/2016 INDONESIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®