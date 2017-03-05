|
» 05/03/2017, 09.55
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Mumbai Christians hold silent protest over demolished cross (Photo)
The press statement of the Archdiocese of Mumbai. Bandra's Cross demolished despite being in a private estate. The demonstrators wear a black band on their arm and hold the sign "Build My Cross". Another cross demolished in Mumbai.
|
