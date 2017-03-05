03 May 2017
    05/03/2017, 09.55

    INDIA

    Mumbai Christians hold silent protest over demolished cross (Photo)

    Nirmala Carvalho

    The press statement of the Archdiocese of Mumbai. Bandra's Cross demolished despite being in a private estate. The demonstrators wear a black band on their arm and hold the sign "Build My Cross". Another cross demolished in Mumbai.

    Mumbai (AsiaNews) - Christians from Mumbai came from all over the city to participate in the silent protest organized by the archdiocese against illegal an cross demolition in Bazaar Road, Bandra district. The rally is taking place from 10 am (local time) on the site where on April 29, municipal officials (BMC, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) demolished the Christian religious symbol. All participants wore a black band in their arms, a sign of mourning, held  a cross and waved signs with the words "BMC, Built My Cross". Speaking to AsiaNews one of the present, Fr. Donald Rogrigues, priest of the Church of Our Lady of Egypt at Kalina (Mumbai), tells that tonight another cross was demolished in the area of ​​his parish. The authors of the gesture are still unknown. Below is the text published on the Archdiocese site, which reconstructs the story of the demolition of the Cross of Bandra.

    From the information we have received, we understand that the BMC had a meeting on April 3, 2017, with the local communities. The concerned Officer made the community members aware of the Supreme Court decision regarding unauthorised religious structures on roads. The representatives of the community then presented to the BMC official their legal position and were asked to submit their statements in writing. The Holy Cross, which was demolished, is situated on a private land being Plot No.38 situate at C.S. No.A/650 near D'Monte Street and Bazaar Road, Bandra West Mumbai 400 050. This particular Cross was erected in or around 1895, 122 years ago, and has both religious and historical significance. The notice issued on 26th April 2017 by Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Sharad Ughade, gives reference to Public Interest Litigation No.104 of 2010 pending before Hon'ble Bombay High Court. This PIL only relates to religious structures on public property. As such, the notice in question was invalid with respect to the Cross that was demolished, as the said Cross was on private property. In addition, the Owner / the Community Organisations had written/replied in time to the said notice and had even met Shri Sharad Ughade with documentary evidence, including Revenue Plan/Property Card. There can be no doubt that legal position was explained very clearly to Shri Ughade, with all the supporting documents. It disturbs us that the Holy Cross was demolished without due process, despite the clarifications and dialogue with the officials of the BMC. This insensitive and callous manner in which the Holy Cross was demolished, has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community. We hope and we pray that the BMC will take cognizance of this and initiate appropriate action.

    Press Office

    Archdiocese of Bombay
