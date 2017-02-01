

» 02/07/2017, 14.02



MYANMAR Myanmar, Burmese Cardinal: the dawn of hope blurred by ethnic and sectarian violence Card. Charles Maung Bo



In a letter to the faithful, the Archbishop of Yangon reminds that the country needs care, not new wounds. The anti-Rohingya violence in Rakhine, the attacks against civilians in Kachin and Shan, the Muslim lawyer's murder are "red flags." The appeal to the government and to the international community to work together for peace.



Yangon (AsiaNews) - The "positive changes" that Myanmar has experienced in recent years, defined on several occasions "as a dawn of hope," could become a "vain" hope; the "merchants of hate" are in full swing, the violence and abuses against "exponents of other races and religions are intensifying" up to touch an "alarming level" says the Burmese Cardinal Charles Bo, Archbishop of Yangon, in a pastoral letter condemning the incidents of violence that have filled the news in recent weeks in Myanmar. From the continuing violence in the western state of Rakhine Muslims Rohongya to the arrest of two Christian Kachin in the north, and the killing of a Muslim lawyer and adviser of Aung San Suu Kyi, there are many cases that bring to mind the dark decades of past. Hence the appeal to the Naypyidaw government and the international community to be highly vigilant, because "violence against persons is not acceptable." " Let us continue the pilgrimage to peace - concludes the cardinal -– not return to war”. Here, below, the message of Card. Bo, forwarded to AsiaNews: Myanmar passes through some of the most agonizing moments in her history. With folded arms we appeal to all : Heal – Do not wound. People of Myanmar are deeply saddened by what looks like a relapse into darker days. Myanmar needs the world’s attention to strengthen its fragile journey of democracy. Three major events are disturbing the people of Myanmar. The report published by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on 3 February is heart-breaking and very profoundly disturbing. The United Nations reports brutality and other very grave human rights violations by Myanmar’s security forces in an area north of Maungdaw in northern Rakhine State. The UN High Commissioner portrays such inhumanity and barbarity that is hard to read about, and hard to believe. Over the past five years, Myanmar has experienced many positive changes and has become a more open country. My Country men and women believe - it is a dawn of hope. Opening of the economy and media, a functioning democracy, a smooth transfer of power – all pointed towards a new Myanmar of hopes and dreams. We pray earnestly that this may not become a false dawn. Merchants of hatred are in full swing. Hatred against others of different races and religions has intensified to a very alarming level. What happened in Rakhine state needs to be stopped once for all. The situation in Kachin and Northern Shan states is equally of deep concern to me, particularly with the arrest of two Kachin Christian pastors, Nawng Latt and Gam Seng, in Mong Ko, following the bombing of a Catholic church. I pray for their trial tomorrow, that justice would be done and they will be released. I pray too for the thousands displaced by recent military offensives in Northern Myanmar. The tragic assassination of U Ko Ni just over a week ago was another step backwards for Myanmar and a blow to our hopes of democracy and peace in our country. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, and my prayers for his family, and for all those with whom he worked, who continue his courageous efforts to move towards the constitutional reform so needed in Myanmar. I call on the government of Myanmar to bring an end to the military offensive against civilians in Rakhine State. Peace with justice is possible and is the only way. I call on the government of Myanmar to bring an end to the military offensives in Kachin and northern Shan states. I call on the government of Myanmar to allow unhindered access to all parts of Rakhine State, Kachin State and northern Shan State, for international humanitarian aid agencies, media and human rights monitors. I call on the government of Myanmar to work with the international community to investigate the crimes reported by the United Nations, in a truly independent way that results in justice and accountability. And I appeal to the international community to be vigilant. You have welcomed positive changes. People of Myanmar seek peaceful and positive change. Merchants of hatred who lived by spilling the blood of brother against brother are active again. Myanmar needs the world community to extend all support to the present democratic government with clear understanding that violence against any population is not acceptable. I offer my prayers and solidarity to everyone in Myanmar – and especially at this time in Rakhine State, Kachin State and northern Shan State – who is bereaved, vulnerable, fearful, homeless, hungry, sick and to all the orphans and widows, the victims of rape and torture. Let the UN’s devastating report serve as a wake-up call for us all. 