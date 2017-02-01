|
|
» 02/07/2017, 14.02
MYANMAR
Card. Charles Maung Bo
Myanmar, Burmese Cardinal: the dawn of hope blurred by ethnic and sectarian violence
In a letter to the faithful, the Archbishop of Yangon reminds that the country needs care, not new wounds. The anti-Rohingya violence in Rakhine, the attacks against civilians in Kachin and Shan, the Muslim lawyer's murder are "red flags." The appeal to the government and to the international community to work together for peace.
See also
30/12/2016 13:37:00 MYANMAR
Card Bo calls for fasting and a prayer for peace on 1st January
In his end-of-year message, the archbishop of Yangon appeals to all religions: "Let all of us flock to our monasteries, churches, temples and mosques carrying placards and flags depicting the words STOP ALL WARS!”
26/09/2015 MYANMAR
Even though fighting and floods are hindering the election campaign, Card Bo calls for "a free and fair vote”
Rain and mudslides have cut communications, delaying registration in at least 14 townships. Fighting in some areas has made it hard to send staff and equipment to polling stations. For the archbishop of Yangon, elections are "exercise of democracy" and voters must vet candidates and parties that promote "peace and reconciliation".
11/10/2016 13:42:00 MYANMAR
After 55 days of fighting "the situation for the population is tragic" in Kachin
Government forces are advancing against the rebel Kachin Independence Army. For a Catholic activist, "bombardments and shelling from both sides" are occurring every day. More than 120,000 people are still displaced. For the past week, people have been calling for a ceasefire. Despite Aung San Su Kyi’s peace conference that started in late August, violence continues in northern Myanmar.
16/11/2016 16:42:00 MYANMAR
As clashes and violence against Rohingya intensify, Card Bo calls for a stop to the war
Since October, Myanmar’s military killed at least 60 Muslims, preventing humanitarian aid and independent observers from entering the combat zone. For archbishop of Yangon, “Myanmar needs only one religion today: peace”.
26/01/2017 16:14:00 MYANMAR
Two Kachin Christians arrested by Myanmar military set to go to trial
Dumdaw Nawng Lat and Langjaw Gam Seng belong to the Kachin Baptist Convention (KBC). They have been charged with "illegal association" and helping “outlaws" by passing photos of a bombed out church to the media. They risk up to five years in prison. Rights groups slam the lack of due process in the case.
|
Editor's choices
USA - MIDDLE EASTTrump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.
CHINARichard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)
The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.
TOP10
04/02/2017 INDIA
01/02/2017 USA - MIDDLE EAST
Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
02/02/2017 JAPAN - UNITED STATES
The movie ‘Silence’, apostasy and the joy of martyrdom
Bernardo Cervellera
01/02/2017 CHINA
01/02/2017 LAOS " CHINA
01/02/2017 INDIA - USA
03/02/2017 VATICAN
01/02/2017 PAKISTAN
03/02/2017 BANGLADESH - VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®