25 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/25/2017, 14.19

    BANGLADESH - MYANMAR

    Myanmar and Bangladesh sign agreements on Rohingya, security, and cooperation



    The two countries yesterday signed two Memoranda of Understanding to stop the exodus, restore normality in the Rakhine and discuss plans for the repatriation of some 600,000 Rohingya. The Myanmar army defends its actions in Rakhine. The US imposes new restrictions.

    Nay Pyi Daw (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Myanmar and Bangladesh have agreed to beef up security cooperation and set up border liaison offices to address the Rohingya humanitarian crisis. However, the two countries failed to reach an agreement on the repatriation of refugees who fled recent violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine's State.

    Myanmar Home Affairs Minister Lieutenant General January Kyaw Swe and his Bangladesh counterpart, Mostafa Kamal Uddin (pictured), yesterday signed two memorandums of understanding in Nay Pyi Daw. The two senior government officials met in the Myanmar capital to discuss plans for the repatriation of some 600,000 Rohingya.

    The two sides agreed on the need to stop the exodus and restore normality in Rakhine. The meeting focused in particular on the opening of liaison offices, anti-terrorism cooperation, drug trafficking, intelligence sharing, regular bilateral meetings and border security.

    Last month, Myanmar and Bangladesh agreed to begin a process to repatriate the refugees under a 1993 agreement that allows the return of Rohingya who can prove residence in Myanmar.

    At a meeting on 2 October in Dhaka, Myanmar and Bangladeshi government officials agreed to form a joint working group comprised of officials from the two countries.

    “The Myanmar authorities have informed our honourable minister that the joint working group will be formed by Nov. 30,” said Sharif Mahmud Apu, the public relations officer of Bangladesh’s Home Ministry, speaking to BenarNews. “They have also assured us that they will take the Rohingya refugees back,” he added.

    A statement issued later in the day said that Bangladesh’s Home Ministry said Myanmar authorities agreed to a “sustainable” repatriation of Myanmar citizens from Bangladesh.

    “We are however yet to rebuild infrastructure and draw up resettlement plans to accept them back. These works are being handled by state leaders themselves, and so it is difficult to predict [when they will be complete],” said U Tint Myint, permanent secretary of the home affairs ministry.

    “We didn’t discuss plans for refugees. What we discussed is repatriation – to verify and accept back those who have settled in Myanmar and fled to Bangladesh after violence,” said police Brig-Gen Aung Htay Myint of the cross-border crime department.

    Officials from both sides who participated in the ministerial-level meeting also discussed implementing the recommendations by the Myanmar government-appointed Advisory Commission on Rakhine State led by former United Nations chief Kofi Annan

    Meanwhile, the Myanmar military has defended its actions and rejected the harsh criticisms of the international community, threats of sanctions, and allegations of ethnic cleansing.

    The military yesterday released its own version of what happened in Rakhine, responding to new restrictions imposed on the Myanmar Armed Forces by the United States.

    On Monday, the US Department of State announced plans to impose travel bans on Myanmar military leaders, and listed targeted economic sanctions against individuals associated with atrocities.

    Washington also cancelled invitations for officials to attend US-sponsored events and excluded the units involved in Rakhine operations from any US assistance programme.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    myanmar
    burma
    bangladesh
    united states
    rakhine
    rohingya
    refugees
    repatriation
    security











    See also



    Editor's choices
    VATICAN
    Papal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world



    Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Wang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions

    Li Yuan

    In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.