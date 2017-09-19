|
UN - MYANMAR
Myanmar at the UN General Assembly: 'No ethnic cleansing or genocide in Rakhine'
The Burmese ambassador: "The issue is extremely complex." Member States and the international community call for "objective and impartial" analysis. The "fear factor" and the "burnt earth tactics" adopted by terrorists are the reasons for the Rohingya exodus. The government's priority is the resolution of the humanitarian emergency. Assistance programs for displaced people in collaboration with the Red Cross.
See also
11/09/2017 11:00:00 MYANMAR
Rakhine, government rejects the ceasefire offered by Rohingya militants
Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi's spokesman: "We do not negotiate with terrorists." The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) announces the truce until 9 October for humanitarian purposes. Army: Nearly 400 Islamic militants have been killed so far. The exodus of about 300,000 Rohingya to Bangladesh. The displaced among the ethnic groups are 30,000.
14/09/2017 10:06:00 MYANMAR
Aung San Suu Kyi announces speech on Rohingya set for 19 September
The Lady "will talk about national reconciliation and peace". It will be her first public intervention since the beginning of the violence. The United Nations Security Council met yesterday. The Burmese leader criticized for lack of moral leadership and compassion. The military bent on failure of the democratic process.
13/09/2017 09:38:00 MYANMAR - UN
Yangon, Aung San Suu Kyi will not go to the UN General Assembly
Myanmar vice president Henry Van Thio will take over the lady's place. The announcement comes after the allegations of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. At the Security Council Myanmar hopes in Russia and China. Charges against the Burmese leader. Suspicions regarding the role of the army in ethnic tensions.
25/08/2017 17:14:00 MYANMAR
After Kofi Annan presents Rohingya Report, military rejects it as flawed and full of shortcomings
The report by the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State chaired by Kofi Annan calls for social progress, citizenship rights, security and closure of refugee camps. Human rights groups welcome it. Aung San Suu Kyi pledged to respect its results. For General Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, certain points in the report need to be re-examined, and changes must be made to factual errors and biased attitudes.
31/08/2016 09:45:00 MYANMAR
XXI Century Panglong Conference for peace underway
The most important talks since 1947. 17 ethnic groups who agreed to government's conditions attending. Today the inaugural speech of Ban Ki Monn, UN Secretary. Rohingya issue will also be addressed by a commission headed by Kofi Annan. The Catholic Church: "Let's ensure collaboration to all those who seek justice and peace".
