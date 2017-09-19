26 September 2017
    09/26/2017, 10.00

    UN - MYANMAR

    Myanmar at the UN General Assembly: 'No ethnic cleansing or genocide in Rakhine'



    The Burmese ambassador: "The issue is extremely complex." Member States and the international community call for "objective and impartial" analysis. The "fear factor" and the "burnt earth tactics" adopted by terrorists are the reasons for the Rohingya exodus. The government's priority is the resolution of the humanitarian emergency. Assistance programs for displaced people in collaboration with the Red Cross.

    New York (AsiaNews / Agencies) – Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations reiterates that there is no "ethnic cleansing" or genocide against Rohingya Muslims and objects "in the strongest terms" to the countries that used these words to describe the situation in Rakhine State.

    Yesterday, Hau Do Suan (see photo) used his "right of reply" at the end of the six days that summoned world leaders to the General Assembly to respond to what he called "irresponsible remarks" and "groundless accusations".

    "There is no ethnic cleansing. There is no genocide - the ambassador said - The leaders of Myanmar, who have long been working for freedom and human rights, do not accept such policies. We will do everything to prevent ethnic cleansing and genocide. "

    Hau Do Suan described the Rohingya issue as "extremely complex" and urged the UN Member States and the international community "to look at the situation in the northern Rakhine in an objective and impartial manner." Referring to the attacks of the Arakani Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa), which triggered the last conflict, the ambassador said: "It is the responsibility of every government to fight terrorism and protect innocent civilians."

    The ambassador said there are several reasons for the exodus of about 430,000 Rohingya to Bangladesh and "the most important among them is the fear factor." After the August 25 attacks and the army offensive, he reiterated, "most women and children were forced to flee," while men were recruited by Arsa to fight the security forces of Myanmar.

    "The terrorist's use of the" burned earth "tactic is another factor - Hau Do Suan continued - The terrorists have hidden improvised explosive devices everywhere, blown up bridges and started fire."

    The ambassador finally stated that the government's priority is the resolution of the humanitarian emergency. In cooperation with the Red Cross, authorities have started assistance programs for displaced persons. Hau Do Suan reiterated that the report submitted to the government by the commission led by former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan is an "action plan" for the future.
