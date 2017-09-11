|
Geographic areas
IRAQ
Nassiriya, an ISIS double attack: at least 74 victims, including Iranian pilgrims
The jihadists hit a security checkpoint and a restaurant on the outskirts of the city. Over 90 injured, six militants killed in the clash with security agents. The area is an important means of communication used by Shiite pilgrims to reach the holy cities of Najaf and Kerbala.
See also
30/05/2017 09:59:00 IRAQ
Isis suicide bomber targets Baghdad ice cream parlor: 10 dead and 30 injured
The attacker, in an explosives packed car, struck in the popular Karrada district. The target of the attack was the local Shiite majority community. The attack occurred at the end of the day of fasting and prayer. On social images of damage caused by explosion.
06/07/2016 08:57:00 IRAQ
Iraq sees worst bombing since invasion with 250 deaths
The death toll from Sunday's suicide bombing in Karrada district, center of Baghdad, has risen to 250. Scores of people were also injured but most have been released from hospital. Those critically injured had been sent abroad. Bewildered local residents have held candlelight vigils and prayed for peace. "We call on our Muslim brothers" to "condemn the crimes” Chaldean Patriarch said.
20/08/2016 10:09:00 IRAQ - SYRIA
Over 33 thousand deaths, 4,900 attacks and 11 thousand kidnappings: the numbers of the Islamic State
A study examines the terrorist attacks between 2002 and 2015. The data includes the attacks of individuals and groups, inspired by or openly declared to have allegiance to IS. Daesh militiamen have carried out 13% of terrorist activities on a global level causing 26% of all fatalities.
16/05/2016 09:28:00 IRAQ
Patriarch Sako pleas for end to daily constant of Islamist violence
An attack yesterday on a factory killed 14 people, injuring another 20. 15 more victims in a series of attacks in the capital and surrounding areas. The Chaldean Patriarchate condemns attacks, which have become "a daily constant". The appeal to political and religious leaders for the promotion of a "culture of tolerance, love and peace."
28/03/2017 09:42:00 IRAN
The Islamic State threatens Tehran and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
In a video in Farsi faction of the "province of Diyala" threatens Tehran over its involvement in ongoing regional conflicts. Iran's support for Iraqi government and Syrian leadership targeted. Its openness and tolerance towards Jews also criticized.
