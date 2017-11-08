|
NEPAL – CHINA
Nepal cancels a deal with China to build a US$ 2.5 billion dam
A memorandum of understanding for the construction of a 1,200MW hydroelectric plant at about 80km from Kathmandu was signed in June, less than a month after Nepal formally agreed to take part in the Belt and Road Initiative, Beijing’s new Silk Road.


