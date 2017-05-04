10 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 05/10/2017, 13.40

    NEPAL

    Nepal marks Buddha's birthday under tight security to prevent protests by Tibetans

    Christopher Sharma

    Celebrations are held in Lumbini, birthplace of Siddhartha Gautama, and in well-known monasteries. Police have orders to closely monitor refugees. “We stand with Dalai Lama in demanding religious freedom," a Tibetan said.

    Kathmandu (AsiaNews) – Today is the 2,561st anniversary of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, the Indian ascetic who founded Buddhism, and Nepal is marking his birthday under tight security

    As local elections approach (14 May), Nepali authorities have deployed police wherever Buddha celebrations are scheduled in order to prevent Tibetan refugees from protesting against China and its repression of the Dalai Lama’s followers.

    "We received orders to monitor closely the activities of Tibetan Buddhist refugees living in Nepal,” said R. B. Tamang, a policeman deployed at the Boudha monastery in Kathmandu. “We have been ordered to intervene even during prayers and rallies in the stupa in case of anti-China protests."

    Tendi Lama, a Tibetan refugee, complained of discriminatory attitudes by law enforcement. "When agents find out that we are refugees, they prevent us from participating in prayers and from getting together. We pretend to be Nepali to enter the stupa.”

    Refugees, he said, live under the constant threat of violence and torture. "A few months ago the police dispersed one of our prayer meetings, beating us, and warned us not to pray at mass gatherings."

    "Even if we are a minority, we have the right to celebrate the Buddha's birthday and pray for our Tibet," he noted.

    What is more, he added, refugees have lived in Nepal for many years, where they have created families, "but the government does not recognise the right to religious freedom. We stand with Dalai Lama in demanding religious freedom and pray for Tibet and our community."

    On the occasion of the Vesakh festival, which marks several events in the Buddha’s life (birth, illumination, and death), the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue sent a message stressing the "urgent need" of Christians and Buddhists to walk together on the path of peace.

    In Nepal celebrations take place in Lumbini, the Buddha’s birthplace, and in other well-known monasteries such as Boudha and Soyambhu.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    nepal
    buddha
    birthday
    tibet
    china
    dalai lama
    protests
    religious freedom
    vesakh
    pontifical council
    interfaith dialogue











    See also

    18/07/2009 PHILIPPINES
    Muslims condemn attacks in Mindanao and pray for the victims
    A Group of Muslim Organizations calls for transparent government investigations into the attacks of early July that hit the island. The aim is to avoid speculation that could undermine dialogue with Christians.

    02/12/2008 PHILIPPINES
    Philippines, foreign affairs undersecretary appointed to dialogue with MILF
    Rafael Seguis, with a long diplomatic career behind him, will be in charge of resuming peace negotiations with the rebels of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. Relations were broken off last September 3, following the failure to sign the Memorandum of Agreement. During the week for peace in Mindanao, Christian and Muslim leaders are visiting churches and mosques.

    13/09/2004 PHILIPPINES
    Silsilah, 20 years of dialogue for peace


    03/11/2008 VATICAN - ISLAM
    Christians and Muslims: resuming dialogue, thanks to the pope
    For two days, from November 4-6, Islamic and Catholic experts are meeting at the Vatican, after years of chilly relations due to the growth of fundamentalism. Everything has now resumed, thanks to the address of Benedict XVI in Regensburg, where he affirmed that religion embraces reason and excludes violence. The most urgent theme: religious freedom, so that every community may be guaranteed the right to proclaim and spread its faith.

    20/09/2006 PHILIPPINES  ISLAM
    Sincere faith and dialogue are the only ways to peace between Christians and Muslims
    From Zamboanga, where he heads the Muslim-Christian Silsilah Dialogue Movement, a PIME missionary sends AsiaNews his thoughts about the recent criticism in the Muslim world directed at the Pope's Regensburg speech. He urges everyone to bring God back into their everyday life.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN-CHINA
    May 24, 2017: 'China, the Cross is Red', AsiaNews Symposium

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The event will be held to mark the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China. A title with many meanings: the Cross is red from the blood of the martyrs; From attempts to suffocate the faith with state control; Bceause of the contribution of hope that Christianity gives to a population tired of materialism and consumerism that is seeking new moral criteria. The theme is also about the great and unexpected religious rebirth in the country. Guests to include: Card. Pietro Parolin, Msgr. Savio Hon, the sociologist of religions Richard Madsen, the testimonies of Chinese priests and laity.


    ASIA-FRANCE
    Asia welcomes Emmanuel Macron victory



    Xi Jinping hopes for a higher level of "Franco-Chinese strategic collaboration". For the Global Times Macron puts a halt to populism of Donald Trump. For Shinzo Abe this is a "symbolic victory against protectionist moves and introspective closure, and with a mandate for the European Union." Netanyahu: together against Islamist terrorism. From Russia: The country is divided, disillusionment will follow.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.