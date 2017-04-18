24 April 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 04/24/2017, 13.39

    NEPAL

    Nepal quake: Two years on not a single house rebuilt by Kathmandu

    Christopher Sharma

    In just 24 months, only 50,000 homes reconstructed thanks to the help of charitable associations, 887,353 were destroyed in the earthquake. The Nepali Reconstruction Authority has about four billion dollars available, but bureaucracy and corruption has everything at a standstill. The reality of homelessness.

    Kathmandu (AsiaNews) - Two years after the violent magnitude 7.9 earthquake that ravaged Nepal on April 25, 2015, thousands of survivors are still living in tents.

    Kathmandu's official sources confirm that they have rebuilt just 50,000 homes in 24 months, and 887,353 were destroyed due to the earthquake. But the most alarming fact is that the rebuilding of the few "fortunate" homes has been possible only thanks to the funding of charitable associations from all over the world. On the contrary, the Nepalese government has a sad primacy: not one home has been rebuilt with state subsidies alone, despite the huge donations that poured in from abroad.

    The Nepalese Reconstruction Authority (NRA) has about four billion dollars at its disposal, but so far the government has signed agreements for only 2.6 billion. Reconstruction operations are, however, at a standstill because of slow operations and widespread corruption among officials. This dramatic picture was further aggravated by the recent government's decision to send bulldozers to the outskirts of the capital to level the campsites that sheltered at least 2,000 people to persuade them to return to their villages.

    NRA leader Govinda Pokhrel states: "My hands are tied by laws and procedures. I cannot carry out any plans. " Then he adds, "We are really sorry to see this painful situation. The victims of the earthquake are still in tents and under trees. We would like to help them, but bureaucratic procedures prevent us. "

    Fr. Boniface Tigga, Jesuit Superior, states that "the victims live in an extreme poverty. We help them by providing support for their needs. We have built more than 50 schools and various homes, but our contribution is not enough. The government seems confused by so many things, it should be more serious. " What’s more, "the rainy season is upon us, and the victims have no shelter."

    Fr. Shilas, director of Caritas Nepal, argues that the Church's social arm "is on the front line in offering aid, but we cannot help everyone with our limited resources. We guarantee the support for the basic necessities, but the people need houses."

    Ram Bahadur Bhusal, of the Sindhupalchowk district, escaped the earthquake, but now lives in critical conditions. "My wife, my two children and my elderly mother," he says, "have been living in a tent for two years. I asked for government help to rebuild my home, but I was not listened to. This year I am at least trying to erect a wall of mud, otherwise with the rains, the tent will be infiltrated with insects and snakes."

    "My children and my mother are in tears with the situation. We cannot sleep, and my wife and I have to take shifts overnight. But all this is exhausting when you do not sleep at night, and in the morning you have to work to earn something. " The government, he adds with resignation, "seems indifferent to our problems. We are hopeless. I think the government will do nothing."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Nepal
    earthquake
    two years
    reconstruction
    homes
    government
    corruption
    foreign affairs
    charitable associations











    See also

    03/03/2017 14:16:00 NEPAL
    International investors in Kathmandu: Funds in exchange for political stability

    "Nepal Investment Summit 2017" underway, strongly supported by the local government initiative. More than 250 investors from around the world are discussing the fight against poverty, crime control and the growing Islamic terrorism. Continuous changes at the top do not create favorable conditions for funding; pockets of poverty are reservoir for the recruitment of extremists.

     



    08/06/2016 13:45:00 NEPAL
    Nepal ultimatum to NGOs on reconstruction: follow the government or you will be banned

    Week "extension" granted by the authorities to groups that help victims of the earthquake in the districts of Gorkha and Dolakha expires today. The area was devastated by the earthquake 14 months ago, but the government has not yet initiated reconstruction. Organizations "must submit expenses and follow the central directives notes to coordinate assistance."

     



    30/03/2016 17:04:00 NEPAL
    Kathmandu: corruption and abuse cast a shadow on quake aid management

    Almost a year after the earthquake, thousands of people still live in emergency conditions, without electricity, water, and basic health services. Activists and international NGOs have denounced irregularities in the use of funds. Ordinary Nepalis complain about delays, inefficiencies and discrimination. The real victims "have not received anything."



    22/04/2016 18:05:00 NEPAL
    One year after the earthquake, Nepal still reeling

    On 25 April, Nepal marks the first anniversary of a quake that killed 9,000 and displaced five million. Reconstruction requires up to US$ 8bn. Four have already been pledged, but the government is not releasing funds for fear of graft and embezzlement. Meanwhile, four million have no home, power, or building materials. NGOs hope to start work soon.



    03/03/2006 INDIA
    Caritas India hands over 648 new homes to tsunami survivors

    The reconstruction of a village in Tamil Nadu, destroyed by the freak wave on 26 December 2004, has been completed.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA - VATICAN
    Msgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Underground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days

    Wang Zhicheng

    After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.