» 10/12/2017, 13.49
VIETNAM
Nghe An, Catholic activists still victims of regime’s "judicial persecution"
Nguyen Van Oai, Thai Van Dung and Trân Minh Nhât are among the 14 young people arrested in 2011. Condemned to prison in 2013, they are accused of failing to comply with their domicile obligations.
See also
25/01/2017 18:48:00 VIETNAM
As Hanoi’s crackdown continues, Christian activist Nguyen Van Oai arrested again
The authorities arrested him for resisting a public officer and failing to respect his probation order. His wife calls the charges spurious and fabricated. The 32-year-old Protestant served four years until August 2015. As the Trump administration disengages from Asia, Vietnam’s Communist government re-starts its crackdown against the opposition.
21/09/2017 14:06:00 VIETNAM
Hoàng Mai, Catholic activist Nguyễn Văn Oai convicted again
Nonviolent protests took place in front of the court. This is the second time the activist is imprisoned for his pro-democracy activities. The activist is one of the 14 young Christians arrested by the government in 2011. Local Catholics show their support in Vinh diocese. “People have become braver, more aware to protect the 'righteous',” says local Catholic.
23/09/2016 09:25:00 VIETNAM
Hanoi, Catholic blogger Nguyen Huu Vinh back in prison
He must serve five years in prison. He was sentenced along with his assistant for having "violated the interests of the state" by publishing articles online. The defense lawyers argue that the trial was not democratic: "The accusation is based on false evidence, and under the current Penal Code Vinh is innocent."
24/03/2016 09:32:00 VIETNAM
Hanoi: Catholic blogger sentenced to five years for "defamation of the Party"
Nguyen Huu Vinh was arrested in 2014 and charged with having "violated the state's interests." His assistant sentenced to three years in prison. Both say they are innocent. The "Ba Sam" blog published articles and essays against the Hanoi government, getting millions of views.
16/02/2009 VIETNAM – VATICAN
Vatican delegation warmly greeted by Hanoi Catholics
Many faithful welcome the representatives of the Holy See. Their first meeting is in the Archbishopric, whose chief the government wants out. Plans include meetings at the Foreign Ministry to discuss diplomatic relations but also at the Central Committee on Religious Affairs.
Books
