12 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  •    - Brunei
  •    - Cambodia
  •    - East Timor
  •    - Indonesia
  •    - Laos
  •    - Malaysia
  •    - Myanmar
  •    - Philippines
  •    - Singapore
  •    - Thailand
  •    - Vietnam
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/12/2017, 13.49

    VIETNAM

    Nghe An, Catholic activists still victims of regime’s "judicial persecution"



    Nguyen Van Oai, Thai Van Dung and Trân Minh Nhât are among the 14 young people arrested in 2011. Condemned to prison in 2013, they are accused of failing to comply with their domicile obligations. 

    Ho Chi Minh City (AsiaNews / EdA) - Public security continues to closely follow the members of the group of young Catholic activists in the Vinh diocese who were arrested by the regime in 2011.

    In 2013, Nghệ An tribunal condemned the 14 Christians to jail for a supposed attempt to "subvert state power". Some of them have already been released, but the newly discovered freedom has lasted little.

    In 2011, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung's government launched a campaign to stop bloggers and individuals spreading news and criticisms of party and government members accepting kickbacks. Since then, many bloggers and Internet users have become prey to the security forces for their pro-democracy and human rights advocacy activities in Vietnam. Dung had ordered the police to "prevent the formation of any political opposition group".

    Three of the activists are targeted by police in particular. They are Nguyen Van Oai, Thai Van Dung and Trân Minh Nhât. According to the same article in the Criminal Code (No. 304), the former has already been judged and sentenced, while the other two are still being investigated by the authorities. They are accused of failing to comply with the strict regime of domicile, to which the 2013 ruling is subject.

    The first one to be prosecuted for this offense is Nguyen Van Oai (photo). On 18 September, the Hoàng Mai People's Court in Nghệ An Province sentenced the Catholic blogger and former political prisoner to five years in jail and four house arrest for "resistance to official public" and "violation of probation freedom ". On 19 January, plain clothes police officers attacked and detained the activist, then accused him of having resisted and violated the terms of his residence requirement in 2015 after taking away the previous condemnation of pro-democracy activity.

    After the arrest of Nguyen Van Oai in January 2017, police attention focused on the other two recently released activists. On May 5, the regional public security newspaper announced the opening of an investigation against Thai Van Dung. He was arrested in August 2011 in Hanoi, where he resides. The 2013 trial sentenced him to four years in jail and four under house arrest. He was released in 2015.

    Last August 4, former prisoner Catholic Trân Minh Nhât was subjected to a similar procedure. For facts dating to 2011, he was sentenced to three years in prison and four in house arrest.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    vietnam
    human rights
    communism
    christians
    repression
    arrests
    bloggers
    nguyen van oaithai van dung
    trân minh nhât











    See also

    25/01/2017 18:48:00 VIETNAM
    As Hanoi’s crackdown continues, Christian activist Nguyen Van Oai arrested again

    The authorities arrested him for resisting a public officer and failing to respect his probation order. His wife calls the charges spurious and fabricated. The 32-year-old Protestant served four years until August 2015. As the Trump administration disengages from Asia, Vietnam’s Communist government re-starts its crackdown against the opposition.



    21/09/2017 14:06:00 VIETNAM
    Hoàng Mai, Catholic activist Nguyễn Văn Oai convicted again

    Nonviolent protests took place in front of the court. This is the second time the activist is imprisoned for his pro-democracy activities. The activist is one of the 14 young Christians arrested by the government in 2011. Local Catholics show their support in Vinh diocese. “People have become braver, more aware to protect the 'righteous',” says local Catholic.



    23/09/2016 09:25:00 VIETNAM
    Hanoi, Catholic blogger Nguyen Huu Vinh back in prison

    He must serve five years in prison. He was sentenced along with his assistant for having "violated the interests of the state" by publishing articles online. The defense lawyers argue that the trial was not democratic: "The accusation is based on false evidence, and under the current Penal Code Vinh is innocent."

     



    24/03/2016 09:32:00 VIETNAM
    Hanoi: Catholic blogger sentenced to five years for "defamation of the Party"

    Nguyen Huu Vinh was arrested in 2014 and charged with having "violated the state's interests." His assistant sentenced to three years in prison. Both say they are innocent. The "Ba Sam" blog published articles and essays against the Hanoi government, getting millions of views.

     



    16/02/2009 VIETNAM – VATICAN
    Vatican delegation warmly greeted by Hanoi Catholics
    Many faithful welcome the representatives of the Holy See. Their first meeting is in the Archbishopric, whose chief the government wants out. Plans include meetings at the Foreign Ministry to discuss diplomatic relations but also at the Central Committee on Religious Affairs.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.