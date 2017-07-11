|
Geographic areas
|
» 11/07/2017, 14.16
SAUDI ARABIA
Pierre Balanian
Night of the Devils of Fear: War in the Saudi royal family
Mohammed bin Salman wants all the power and to gain it he is waging war against everything and against everyone. Added to the external wars - Syria, Yemen, Iran, Qatar, Hezbollah - are internal ones among the Saud. Illustrious arrests of 11 princes, 38 ministers and businessmen for corruption: all allies of the late King Abdallah or rivals to the throne. Among the allies of Mohammed bin Salman: Donald Trump and Israel.
See also
26/10/2017 14:47:00 ISLAM-SAUDI ARABIA
Mohammed bin Salman wants to consign Wahhabism to the past
Because of Wahhabism, the country is accused of being the inspiration and funder of global Islamist terrorism. The hereditary prince wants to guide Saudi Arabia into modernity. He has set up a commission to purify the hadith attributed to Mohammed, removing the untrustworthy and the violent ones. The ideal to which bin Salman inspires is that of the United Arab Emirates.
22/05/2017 09:07:00 IRAN-SAUDI ARABIA
Zarif: Trump 'pumping' Saudi Arabian money
Teheran's first reaction to the speech by the US President in Riyadh, in front of 35 heads of state. For Trump and King Salman Iran "supports, arms and trains terrorists, militias." Contracts signed between US and Saudi for about $ 400 billion in arms supplies and security.
06/07/2017 14:53:00 QATAR-GULF
More peaceable tones cannot hide worsening of Doha, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi crisis
The ultimatum null and void. The Muslim Brotherhood – approved of by the United States and Great Britain - have been branded as a "terrorist organization" even by Bahrain. Toning down of demands made against Al Jazeera. The independent character of Qatar and the power of the Prince of the Emirates. Wahhabism is trying to take control of the Middle East.
06/10/2017 09:50:00 RUSSIA - SAUDI ARABIA
In Moscow, King Salman signs milestone agreements in military technology and weapons
First, historic visit by a Saudi monarch to Russia. At the center, a $ 3 billion deal for arms sales, including an advanced air defence system. Added to this are investments in the energy sector for one billion. The common goal of stabilizing the oil market.
15/11/2005 SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi teacher accused of "mocking" Islam
The man, condemned to 40 months and 750 lashes, had discussed the Bible in class, spoken well of Jews and condemned fundamentalism. Islamic extremists used students who had failed an exam to get at the "moderate" professor.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
SYRIA-VATICANNuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency
Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.
TOP10
03/11/2017 LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
06/11/2017 LEBANON " SAUDI ARABIA
06/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
03/11/2017 FRANCE - ISLAM
Islamist preacher who wants to humble Christians
Kamel Abderrahmani*
04/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA " IRAN
01/11/2017 VATICAN
31/10/2017 VATICAN " LUTHERANS
02/11/2017 MALAYSIA
02/11/2017 VATICAN " ITALY
02/11/2017 VATICAN - ITALY
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®