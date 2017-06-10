|
» 10/06/2017, 13.10
JAPAN – GREAT BRITAIN
Nobel Prize for Literature to Kazuo Ishiguro, a bit Japanese, a bit British
The author was born in Nagasaki in 1954 and then moved to Britain where he read English and philosophy and later studied creative writing. The Swedish Academy noted recurring themes in his novels: memory, time, and self-delusion. The Japanese press stressed his “Britishness”. The author defines himself as a “funny homogeneous mixture” of Japanese and British culture.
