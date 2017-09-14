|
» 09/21/2017, 08.56
KOREA - USA
North Korean Minister: Trump is a 'barking dog'
Trump had called Kim Jong-un a "man-rocket" on a "suicidal mission" and threatened the UN with the country's "total destruction" in the event of an attack. Seoul approves the delivery of food aid to the North for children and pregnant mothers and vaccines and medical care for $ 8 million.
Books
