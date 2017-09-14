21 September 2017
    • » 09/21/2017, 08.56

    KOREA - USA

    North Korean Minister: Trump is a 'barking dog'



    Trump had called Kim Jong-un a "man-rocket" on a "suicidal mission" and threatened the UN with the country's "total destruction" in the event of an attack. Seoul approves the delivery of food aid to the North for children and pregnant mothers and vaccines and medical care for $ 8 million.

    New York (AsiaNews / Agencies) - North Korea's foreign minister has dampened Donald Trump's threat of destroying his nation, comparing him to a "dog barking" and making it clear that Pyongyang will continue its path to nuclear program.

    Two days ago, in his first address to the UN General Assembly, the US president had threatened North Korea with "total destruction" if it dared to attack an ally or the United States. The war of words has grown in recent months along with a series of nuclear and missile experiments in the North that go against UN indications.

    Arriving in New York to attend the General Assembly, Minister Ri Yong-ho, besieged by journalists, commented on Trump's speech with a saying: "There is a saying that the march goes on even if the dog barks ". And he added: "If they are trying to shock us with the sound of a dog's bark they are clearly having a dog dream."

    In recent days Trump had called leader Kim Jong-a "the rocket man" on a "suicide mission".

    The war of words and reciprocal provocations are ratcheting up tension on the Korean peninsula. Many observers, in addition to China, Russia and South Korea, claim that military escalation and armed conflict would be damaging to everyone and propose a return to negotiation and dialogue.

    Today, as a sign of goodwill, the Southern Unification Ministry finally approved a plan to send humanitarian aid to the North for $ 8 million US.

    Seoul plans to send 4.5 million in nutrition products for children and pregnant women through the World Food Program and 3.5 million in vaccines and medical treatments through Unicef. Seoul had blocked all humanitarian aid since January last year.
