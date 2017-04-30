|
NORTH KOREA – CHINA
North Korean farms looking for Chinese investors to survive
North Korean farm cooperatives are struggling to find fertilisers, seeds and farm equipment. Those that have entered into cooperative arrangements with Chinese companies survive. About 35 per cent of collective farms in North Hamgyong province have done so. Others are looking for partners.
|
