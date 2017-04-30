

» 05/05/2017, 17.52



NORTH KOREA – CHINA North Korean farms looking for Chinese investors to survive



North Korean farm cooperatives are struggling to find fertilisers, seeds and farm equipment. Those that have entered into cooperative arrangements with Chinese companies survive. About 35 per cent of collective farms in North Hamgyong province have done so. Others are looking for partners. Beijing (AsiaNews/RFA) – Cooperative farms in North Korea’s northernmost provinces are facing increasing difficulties in obtaining fertilisers, seed, and equipment, with the most successful among them helped only by investments from China, sources told Radio Free Asia (RFA). Almost 35 per cent of the collective farms operating in the country’s North Hamgyong province have now entered cooperative arrangements with Chinese companies. “Most of the North Korean farms have no funds to buy fertilisers, pesticides, or equipment,” RFA’s source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Chinese firms first provide them with these things, and the farms pay them back with crops in the fall”. Many farms cultivate crops requested by their Chinese investors as a first priority, “but they also have to grow other crops in order to meet the production requirements set by the North Korean government,” the source added. “To do this, they use materials and equipment purchased with Chinese money,” he said. Crops of red beans are particularly desired by Chinese investors, since these can be sold at a profit in China. “Red beans can be sold at high prices in the fall, so the Chinese investors will probably make profits of about three times the amount of money they invested,” he explained. Many seek help Collaboration between the North Korean Gwanmobong firm and the Chinese firm Tianxiazhiben has been especially productive. “There are other Chinese agricultural centres and companies in Yenji, Shenyang, and Beijing investing in North Korean farms in similar ways,” the source said. Many farms in North Hamgyong’s Hoeryong city and Musan County are now actively seeking investments from China, a second source in the province said. “The key to success in a year’s farming is to secure investment from China,” the source explained. “The Chinese company Tianxiazhiben not only provides seeds, fertiliser, and equipment for farming, but also instant noodles for the farmers,” he added. “Farms that have already acquired investment from China are set to go.” e-mail this to a friend Printable version







e-mail this to a friend : North Korean farms looking for Chinese investors to survive East Asia China North Korea

North Korean farm cooperatives are struggling to find fertilisers, seeds and farm equipment. Those that have entered into cooperative arrangements with Chinese companies survive. About 35 per cent of collective farms in North Hamgyong province have done so. Others are looking for partners.



: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)



































See also

29/02/2008 NORTH KOREA

Clapton invitation means Kim Jong-il has chosen his heir

Kim Jong-chul is the chosen one. First son from the Dear Leader’s fourth marriage, he is said to love the music of the American guitar player. Since last year he is deputy chairman of a leadership division of the Korean Workers' Party, the same post his father had before taking over.



15/04/2011 NORTH KOREA

Kim Jong-un staking succession on the ‘Day of the Sun’

Kim Jong-il’s third son is the heir designate to the throne of Pyongyang, but has not yet received the official investiture, which he desperately needs. After sponsoring real estate developments, he is betting his future on following in the footsteps of his grandfather Kim Il-sung, whose birthday today it is, in order to convince the people that he is different from his father and that he can save them from destruction.



13/10/2010 NORTH KOREA – CHINA

Beijing to protect Kim Jong-il’s first-born

Kim Jong-nam, the deal leader’s first son, fell from grade in 2001 and now lives in Macau. In recent days, he criticised the regime’s dynastic succession, causing the ire of his brother Kim Jong-un, official heir to North Korea’s dictator.



07/04/2011 NORTH KOREA

People’s Assembly opens amid famine and weapons in Pyongyang

Delegates trickled in over the past three days to make the usual visits before each year’s annual meeting to pay their respect to the late Kim Il-sung and to praise his son Kim Jong-il. Everyone is waiting for the consecration of the heir, Kim Jong-un; no one expects any change to the regime’s disastrous economic policies, which are decimating the population.



17/03/2010 NORTH KOREA

Kim Jong-il grooms a "bulldog" as heir

On April 15 the portrait of Kim Jong-un, third son of North Korean dictator and heir apparent will be publically unveiled. But the father, who fears being murdered, at the same time is promoting another child and giving him the weapons to hold off the heir to the throne.







