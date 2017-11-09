Seoul (AsiaNews / Agencies) - For North Korean media, US President Donald Trump is a "bacterium" and a "cockroach" who deserves to die for insulting North Korea. These are the harsh words of an editorial published today in the daily Rodong Sinmun newspaper. For the author, Trump's criticism of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is nothing more than a "declaration of war".

The newspaper accuses Trump of ""Trump astounded the international community by ridiculously distorting and manipulating the reality of our Republic and ripping out all kinds of curse against us for whopping 22 minutes in his 35-minute speech at the puppet National Assembly (in Seoul". Last week, Trump referred directly to Pyongyang's leader during his speech to South Korean parliamentarians, defining North Korea as "hell."

The editorial also comments on the missed visit of the American leader to the demilitarized border, justified at the time by meteorological problems: "He was just too scared to face the furious eyes of our troops."

The paper denounces Trump's "worst crime" as that of "malignly injuring the dignity of our supreme leader" for which he deserves capital punishment. From the beginning of his presidency, he has led a war of words with Kim Jong-un, the last example of which is a recent tweet by the US president: "Why does Kim Jong-un insult me ​​by calling me 'old' when I do not would call him 'short and fat'? "

The tension created by Pyongyang, along with trade, were the main topics of the US President's trip which concluded yesterday.