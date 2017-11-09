|
» 11/15/2017, 15.12
NORTH KOREA - USA
North Korean media: Trump is a 'bacterium' and a 'cockroach' that deserves to die
The editorial published today by Rodong Sinmun, while Trump concludes his trip to Asia. The war of words between Pyongyang and Washington continue.
See also
26/09/2017 09:24:00 NORTH KOREA-USA
'Declaration of War': Washington denies; Pyongyang threatens
Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho: The US has declared war on us. We have the right to shoot down US jets. The White House: Absurd idea. Fears that the "war of words" will turn into "real action". UN, Russia, China, and South Korea ask both sides to cease provocations. In Pyongyang, photos and videos of an US bomber and a North Korean missile carrier.
21/09/2017 08:56:00 KOREA - USA
North Korean Minister: Trump is a 'barking dog'
Trump had called Kim Jong-un a "man-rocket" on a "suicidal mission" and threatened the UN with the country's "total destruction" in the event of an attack. Seoul approves the delivery of food aid to the North for children and pregnant mothers and vaccines and medical care for $ 8 million.
04/09/2017 10:20:00 KOREA-ASIA
Global reactions to the 'earthquake' of Pyongyang's nuclear test.
UN Security Council convokes emergency meeting for this afternoon. Yesterday’s hydrogen almost 10 times stronger than the previous one. North Korea celebrates "perfect success". Seoul and Tokyo demand maximum increase in sanctions to bring Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table. Military exercises with missiles in the south. Threats to military operations by the US. For some analysts, the aim is to provoke China's embarrassment.
30/08/2017 10:48:00 KOREA-US
Kim Jong-un: Missile over Japan, the first step towards Guam
Yesterday’s launch a response to the US-South Korean joint military exercises. Trump: All options are on the table. The UN Security Council condemns the launch as "outrageous". No further sanctions. China and Russia also criticize the US for increasing tensions.
22/09/2017 09:59:00 KOREA-US
Kim Jong-un responds to "deranged" Trump
For the first time, a Korean leader addresses an international audience. Trump "will pay dearly for his speech" to the UN, " unprecedented rude nonsense." The launch of a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean is paramount. China and Russia are pushing for calm and not to get caught up in "military hysteria". Moon Jae-in: We do not want the collapse of North Korea.
HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICANMass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'
Li Yuan
Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
