15 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 11/15/2017, 15.12

    NORTH KOREA - USA

    North Korean media: Trump is a 'bacterium' and a 'cockroach' that deserves to die



    The editorial published today by Rodong Sinmun, while Trump concludes his trip to Asia. The war of words between Pyongyang and Washington continue.

    Seoul (AsiaNews / Agencies) - For North Korean media, US President Donald Trump is a "bacterium" and a "cockroach" who deserves to die for insulting North Korea. These are the harsh words of an editorial published today in the daily Rodong Sinmun newspaper. For the author, Trump's criticism of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is nothing more than a "declaration of war".

    The newspaper accuses Trump of ""Trump astounded the international community by ridiculously distorting and manipulating the reality of our Republic and ripping out all kinds of curse against us for whopping 22 minutes in his 35-minute speech at the puppet National Assembly (in Seoul". Last week, Trump referred directly to Pyongyang's leader during his speech to South Korean parliamentarians, defining North Korea as "hell."

    The editorial also comments on the missed visit of the American leader to the demilitarized border, justified at the time by meteorological problems: "He was just too scared to face the furious eyes of our troops."

    The paper denounces Trump's "worst crime" as that of "malignly injuring the dignity of our supreme leader" for which he deserves capital punishment. From the beginning of his presidency, he has led a war of words with Kim Jong-un, the last example of which is a recent tweet by the US president: "Why does Kim Jong-un insult me ​​by calling me 'old' when I do not would call him 'short and fat'? "

    The tension created by Pyongyang, along with trade, were the main topics of the US President's trip which concluded yesterday.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    North Korea
    united US united
    kim jong-un
    donald trump
    south korea
    trip to asia











    See also

    26/09/2017 09:24:00 NORTH KOREA-USA
    'Declaration of War': Washington denies; Pyongyang threatens

    Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho: The US has declared war on us. We have the right to shoot down US jets. The White House: Absurd idea. Fears that the "war of words" will turn into "real action". UN, Russia, China, and South Korea ask both sides to cease provocations. In Pyongyang, photos and videos of an US bomber and a North Korean missile carrier.



    21/09/2017 08:56:00 KOREA - USA
    North Korean Minister: Trump is a 'barking dog'

    Trump had called Kim Jong-un a "man-rocket" on a "suicidal mission" and threatened the UN with the country's "total destruction" in the event of an attack. Seoul approves the delivery of food aid to the North for children and pregnant mothers and vaccines and medical care for $ 8 million.



    04/09/2017 10:20:00 KOREA-ASIA
    Global reactions to the 'earthquake' of Pyongyang's nuclear test.

    UN Security Council convokes  emergency meeting for this afternoon.  Yesterday’s hydrogen almost 10 times stronger than the previous one. North Korea celebrates "perfect success". Seoul and Tokyo demand maximum increase in sanctions to bring Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table. Military exercises with missiles in the south. Threats to military operations by the US. For some analysts, the aim is to provoke China's embarrassment.



    30/08/2017 10:48:00 KOREA-US
    Kim Jong-un: Missile over Japan, the first step towards Guam

    Yesterday’s  launch a response to the US-South Korean joint military exercises. Trump: All options are on the table. The UN Security Council condemns the launch as "outrageous". No further sanctions. China and Russia also criticize the US for increasing tensions.



    22/09/2017 09:59:00 KOREA-US
    Kim Jong-un responds to "deranged" Trump

    For the first time, a Korean leader addresses an international audience. Trump "will pay dearly for his speech" to the UN, " unprecedented rude nonsense." The launch of a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean is paramount. China and Russia are pushing for calm and not to get caught up in "military hysteria". Moon Jae-in: We do not want the collapse of North Korea. 
    Editor's choices
    HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
    Mass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'

    Li Yuan

    Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.


    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.