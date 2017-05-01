|
» 05/08/2017, 09.25
EGYPT
North Sinai, a 50-year-old Christian executed by the Islamic State
Nabil Saber Ayoub was shot dead in a barber shop in the late evening of May 6. Daesh threatens violence against Christians; people and property targeted. Also found the corpses of a father and his two sons, previously abducted. Behind the execution the accusation of "collaboration" with the authorities.
Editor's choices
EGYPT – VATICANPope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East
In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”
ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPTA Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.
Books
