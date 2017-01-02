09 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/09/2017, 14.32

    INDIA

    Nun in Kandhamal: crucified Christ compelled her to serve

    Santosh Digal

    Sister Prabhati Sual Singh took her vows together with six other sisters, joining the Congregation of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Annecy. The newly consecrated comes from Kandhamal district, scene of widespread persecution by Hindu radicals in 2008.

    Cuttack (AsiaNews) – "Christ crucified compels me to serve the mission," Sister Prabhati Sual Singh, 22, told AsiaNews. "My life belongs to Jesus. I am in his mission. his mission is my vision."

    A native of the Indian state of Odisha (Orissa), scene of pogroms in 2008, she took her vows along with six other sisters.

    They made their profession of faith last Thursday (5 January) and now belong to the congregation of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Annecy.

    Some 25 priests, 40 nuns and 50 lay people, as well as relatives and friends of the sisters, attended the ceremony of consecration.

    The new nun hails from St Joseph the Worker Parish in Godapur, Kandhamal district, which experienced the most violent anti-Christian persecution by Hindu radicals in Indian history in 2007 and 2008.

    "I am now ready for the mission of Jesus Christ to plunge into with conviction and God's grace to work for the Church, and even suffer for him," Sister Prabhati said.

    "Today is indeed a special and splendid day for all of us,” she added. “Our hearts rejoice with a new song to sing and praise God for the marvellous gift of our lives and all the little ups and downs that make it worth living and for the vocation to religious life we received.”  

    In fact, “The love of God and His graces and blessings gripped us powerfully despite of our many imperfections”.

    The sister also thanked all the parents present for the occasion “who sowed the seed of faith in us and remained steadfast along with us in our journey towards Christ by supporting us with their prayers and sacrifices".

    Speaking about her educators and teachers, she noted that they were always patient with them and helped them to be moulded into the family of God’s love and mission.

    She concluded saying, “We will try to remain close to God, while we are busy with God's mission in our respective areas of apostolate.”
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    india
    odisha
    orissa
    kandhamal
    sister
    consecrated
    vows
    persecution
    anti-christian
    hindu radicals











    See also

    04/04/2008 IRAQ
    Al-Maliki: stop the military action against the Shiite militias
    The Iraqi prime minister again expresses hopes for a positive response from the militias to his ultimatum to hand over their weapons. But the possible normalisation of Basra represents a victory for only one of the forces in Iraq: the regime of Tehran.

    23/04/2016 20:18:00 BANGLADESH
    Rajshahi: English professor hacked to death, police blame Islamic radicals

    Rezaul Karim Siddique taught at Rajshahi University. Known and liked by the local community, he participated in local cultural activities. His wife said he had no enemies. For anonymous journalist, undoubtedly "He was killed for his poems." The attack’s modus operandi is the same used in killing other bloggers and liberal thinkers.



    01/03/2016 13:35:00 PAKISTAN
    Activists: We are against the death penalty, but Qadri’s execution saw justice done

    The execution of former Governor Salman Taseer ‘s assassin has sparked much debate among Islamists and those who condemn the executions, but consider that in some cases they are justified. The hanging of Qadri is "to accept as being part of the process and to save innocent lives in the future." It shows that the institutions are "ready to seriously challenge the extremist mindset."



    28/12/2015 BANGLADESH
    Fear at Christmas in Bangladesh as two bishops receive death threats
    ​Mgr Bejoy D'Cruze, bishop of Shylet, and Mgr Paul Panen Kubi, bishop of Mymenshing, received threatening text messages. Since October, 37 Christian leaders have received threats, including Nirmal Rozario, secretary of the Bangladesh Christian Association. "Since Christians are a minority, their life is very vulnerable,” he said.

    29/05/2015 INDIA
    Criticism of Modi forbidden: University expels a student club
    The Ambedkar Periyar Student Circle (APSC) is accused of "spreading hatred" against the Prime Minister criticizing his policies and the ongoing reconversions to Hinduism. An anonymous complaint from radical Hindus triggered the expulsion. The study group is inspired by the ideas of the Dalit BR Ambedkar, one of the "founding fathers" of India.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.