|
|
» 01/09/2017, 14.32
INDIA
Santosh Digal
Nun in Kandhamal: crucified Christ compelled her to serve
Sister Prabhati Sual Singh took her vows together with six other sisters, joining the Congregation of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Annecy. The newly consecrated comes from Kandhamal district, scene of widespread persecution by Hindu radicals in 2008.
See also
04/04/2008 IRAQ
Al-Maliki: stop the military action against the Shiite militias
The Iraqi prime minister again expresses hopes for a positive response from the militias to his ultimatum to hand over their weapons. But the possible normalisation of Basra represents a victory for only one of the forces in Iraq: the regime of Tehran.
23/04/2016 20:18:00 BANGLADESH
Rajshahi: English professor hacked to death, police blame Islamic radicals
Rezaul Karim Siddique taught at Rajshahi University. Known and liked by the local community, he participated in local cultural activities. His wife said he had no enemies. For anonymous journalist, undoubtedly "He was killed for his poems." The attack’s modus operandi is the same used in killing other bloggers and liberal thinkers.
01/03/2016 13:35:00 PAKISTAN
Activists: We are against the death penalty, but Qadri’s execution saw justice done
The execution of former Governor Salman Taseer ‘s assassin has sparked much debate among Islamists and those who condemn the executions, but consider that in some cases they are justified. The hanging of Qadri is "to accept as being part of the process and to save innocent lives in the future." It shows that the institutions are "ready to seriously challenge the extremist mindset."
28/12/2015 BANGLADESH
Fear at Christmas in Bangladesh as two bishops receive death threats
Mgr Bejoy D'Cruze, bishop of Shylet, and Mgr Paul Panen Kubi, bishop of Mymenshing, received threatening text messages. Since October, 37 Christian leaders have received threats, including Nirmal Rozario, secretary of the Bangladesh Christian Association. "Since Christians are a minority, their life is very vulnerable,” he said.
29/05/2015 INDIA
Criticism of Modi forbidden: University expels a student club
The Ambedkar Periyar Student Circle (APSC) is accused of "spreading hatred" against the Prime Minister criticizing his policies and the ongoing reconversions to Hinduism. An anonymous complaint from radical Hindus triggered the expulsion. The study group is inspired by the ideas of the Dalit BR Ambedkar, one of the "founding fathers" of India.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
02/01/2017 FRANCE " ISLAM
04/01/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
03/01/2017 MYANMAR
02/01/2017 VATICAN
05/01/2017 MYANMAR
02/01/2017 PHILIPPINES " CHINA
06/01/2017 VATICAN
04/01/2017 VATICAN
05/01/2017 CHINA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®