» 11/02/2017, 09.56
SYRIA-VATICAN
Nuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency
Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.
