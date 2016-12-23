|
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
Oblates of Mary Immaculate gift stationery and books to 50 poor children in Colombo (photos)
The children live in a multiethnic area of the capital that developed after 1971 for many of the city’s beggars. Children performed in a Christmas play to tell parents to stay clear of alcohol abuse.
|
