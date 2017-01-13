|
|
01/20/2017, 09.33
CHINA
Wang Zhicheng
Official statistics: China grows by 6.8%, but a lot of data manipulated
Growth figures published today. Domestic consumption grew by 10.4%. But the biggest contribution came from construction, infrastructure, credit. The data inflated in Liaoning. Perhaps a more realistic figure is an increase of 4%.
|
|
Books
