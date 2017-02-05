11 February 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 02/11/2017, 14.45

    INDIA

    On World Day of the Sick, Indian bishops renew call for action to care for and respect life

    Purushottam Nayak

    Today the Church marks the 25th World Day of the Sick established by John Paul II. For Mgr Mallavarapu, it is critical to fulfil the mission and "serve the poor, the sick, the suffering, the exiled and marginalised." On the occasion, the CBCI is promoting initiatives in hospitals, nursing homes, and parishes.

    Bangalore (AsiaNews) – On the occasion of World Day of the Sick, which the Church celebrates today around the world along with the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, the Catholic bishops of India have decided to renew their call to serve the sick and the most vulnerable people in society.

    In a message signed by Mgr Prakash Mallavarapu, archbishop of Visakhapatnam and president of the Episcopal Health Care Commission, the bishops express hope that on this day "we can find new incentives to work for the growth of a culture of respect for life, health and the environment."

    MORE TO COME
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    india
    pop francis
    bishops’ conference
    health
    world day of the sick
    poverty
    development











    See also



    Editor's choices
    VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONG
    Card. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The Hong Kong bishop’s optimism over a change in the method of appointing bishops and the function of the Patriotic Association. But it is unclear whether it is real change or just nominal, in words. Underground bishops are patriotic and love their country, but the Party is suspicious of them. Freedom in episcopal appointments is “essential", but the bishops are not free to exercise their ministry. Patriotic bishops controlled in their visits with members of the universal Church. The "bugs" (hidden microphones) in a bishop’s office.

     


    HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICAN
    Card. Tong: The future of Sino-Vatican dialogue from an ecclesiological point of view

    Card. John Tong

    The Hong Kong Cardinal outlines the steps that hope to propel dialogue between China and the Holy See. Themes include the Pope's role in the appointment of bishops; A change of vision in the Patriotic Association; the possible integration of the underground bishops in the Episcopal Conference. A new article by card. John Tong, following a previous article published a few months ago on "Communion of the Church in China with the universal Church."


     


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.