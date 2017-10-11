|
|
» 10/17/2017, 13.56
CHINA
Wang Zhicheng
On eve of Congress, the Party controls everything: dissidents, climate, economics
At least 14 activists, bloggers, democracy artists arrested or "traveling". Security stepped up at Beijing Metro Stations. Steel mills, chemical factories and construction industry closed down to reduce pollution. Economic data manipulated by the government in the name of stability.
See also
10/10/2017 09:28:00 CHINA
More heads roll over corruption ahead of Party Congress
He Ting, Chief of Chongqing Police is expelled; deputy-mayor Mu Huaping and Xia Chongyuan, former director of the Ministry of Public Security's Political Department under investigation. Accused of corruption, but also of "superstitious activities," an increasingly widespread charge in the convictions against party members, who are held to uphold a strict atheism. Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign has eliminated 250 senior members and punished at least 1.4 million party officials.
02/08/2016 17:58:00 CHINA
Lobby of intellectuals calls for more freedom. Tripping up Xi Jinping's rivals
As the next Party Congress approaches, conflicts between the Xi line and that of the liberals, the Youth League, the Shanghai Gang, are apparent in mainstream media. Meanwhile Xi maintains his grip on absolute power, just like Mao. An expert analysis by Willy Lam, on Chinese politics and society courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
16/10/2017 10:59:00 CHINA
China's Communist Party expels former Justice Minister Wu Aiying
Her expulsion happened unexpectedly. Together with her, 11 more members of the Central Committee were expelled. Eighteen members of the Central Committee and 17 non-permanent members haveb been under investigation for corruption since 2012.
11/10/2017 15:20:00 CHINA
The Party's Central Committee gives last touches to preparation for congressional meetings and praise for Xi Jinping
There is a report of the work done in five years, the amendment to the Constitution to include Xi Jinping's thought; a report on disciplinary inspections. China's economic successes over the past five years also published.
28/04/2016 13:18:00 CHINA
Xi Jinping and religions: the Party must lead “effectively” and “forcefully”
John Mok Chit Wai, from Chinese University of Hong Kong, highlights President Xi’s intentions toward religions, which should have no autonomy, and submit to the party. For some, this is the beginning of a "Second Cultural Revolution" to “decimate the religions”.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
