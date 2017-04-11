|
|
» 11/04/2017, 13.17
INDONESIA
One in five students for the caliphate, one in four ready to fight
Islamic groups are making inroads in Indonesia’s public and political life. Authorities warn against radical infiltrations in student organisations and campuses. Intolerance grows among middle-income Indonesian suburbanites.
See also
06/06/2016 11:41:00 INDONESIA
Jakarta Governor: Headscarf not mandatory in schools
Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, a Christian, has spoken to 1700 principals of the metropolis, announcing students are free choose what clothes to wear: "Muslims cannot force everyone else to follow their precepts".
20/07/2015 INDONESIA – ISLAM
Jakarta governor defends the right of Ahmadis to freedom of worship
A Christian of Sino-Indonesian heritage, Ahok slammed recent attacks against the minority in the capital. On 10 July, Islamic extremist groups disrupted a prayer service in a place of worship they were able to shut down. For the governor, the principle of religious freedom applies to everyone. Indonesia "was not born under the tyranny" of the majority, "but based on the Constitution”.
27/03/2017 09:14:00 INDONESIA
Jakarta: incitement to hatred, the most common online crime in 2016
The authorities conducted 199 investigations. The victims targeted for ethnic and religious reasons. Religious and conservative groups increasingly active as vigilantes. The case of the Christian governor is an example of this trend.
18/04/2017 13:34:00 INDONESIA
Religious leaders make an appeal in favour of democracy in Jakarta’s gubernatorial election
Seven religious organisations take part in a joint press conference to encourage voters to exercise their rights and respect the outcome of tomorrow's election. During the election campaign, religion was used and manipulated by Islamic extremist groups.
19/11/2014 INDONESIA
As Ahok, a Christian and ethnic Chinese, becomes the first non-Muslim to lead Jakarta, Islamists rage
In a break with tradition, Tjahaja Basuki Purnama was sworn in today by President Jokowi, his predecessor as Jakarta governor, at the Presidential Palace, and not by the Home Affairs Ministry. Extremist groups call for the ouster of the new governor. Thousands of police have been deployed to enforce security.
|
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
SYRIA-VATICANNuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency
Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.
|
