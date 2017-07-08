|
Geographic areas
|
» 07/14/2017, 15.36
TURKEY
One year after the "coup" arrests and purges continue under the reign of "Sultan" Erdoğan
The repression campaign that began after the coup d'état of 15 July 2016 continues. More than 50,000 people have been arrested, 120,000 detained, and 170,000 investigated. The pilot who saved the president on the night of the coup lost his job. The government launched official celebration centred on nationalism and the cult of Erdoğan personality.
