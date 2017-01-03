|
» 01/10/2017, 14.25
INDIA
Santosh Digal
Online petition calls for more funding for India’s children
The campaign was launched on change.org. India has about 442 million children out of a population of 1.2 billion, but only 4 per cent of the Union budget is goes for them. “It is good, let us support it,” says Catholic activist.
See also
28/12/2016 15:58:00 INDIA
Caritas India to bring fraternal and human aid to cancer patients
This is part of its 2017 Lent campaign. Each year, the social arm of the Catholic Church in India pursues programmes to improve people's living conditions. In over 50 years of activity, it has funded nearly 23,000 projects worth US$ 205 million.
19/12/2016 14:30:00 SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka government taking land from small farmers to give to local and foreign investors
The 2017 government budget involves taking 20,000 acres (8,093 hectares). Some land has already been given to private companies, which fenced it off. Thousands of people have been displaced and forced to seek work elsewhere. This could destabilise the country and cause unrest.
01/01/2017 11:52:00 VATICAN
Pope: Celebrating the Holy Mother of God reminds us that we have a Mother; we are not orphans
Mass of the Solemnity of Mary Mother of God and the World Day of Peace, Pope Francis indicates the "motherhood of Mary," as an antidote to the "spiritual orphan hood" that destroys our sense of belonging to a family, to a people. "Mothers are the strongest antidote to our individualistic and selfish tendencies, against our closures and apathy". "That look that frees us from orphan hood ... reminds us that we are brothers, that I belong to you, you belong to me, that we are of the same flesh."
01/01/2017 12:35:00 VATICAN
Pope: Close in prayer to Turkish people following grave Istanbul attack
At the Angelus Pope Francis prays for the 39 dead and 69 wounded in the terrorist attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul. People of good will united against terrorism. Saying "no" to "hatred and violence and 'yes' to fraternity and reconciliation." "This year will be good to the extent that each of us, with God's help, tries to do good every day." A prayer to the Mother of God for the new year.
30/12/2016 13:37:00 MYANMAR
Card Bo calls for fasting and a prayer for peace on 1st January
In his end-of-year message, the archbishop of Yangon appeals to all religions: "Let all of us flock to our monasteries, churches, temples and mosques carrying placards and flags depicting the words STOP ALL WARS!”
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
