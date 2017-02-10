|
10/02/2017, 15.19
NORWAY – ISRAEL
Oslo ready to host Mordechai Vanunu, the whistle-blower who revealed Israel’s nuclear programme
His wife has applied for family reunification. Vanunu worked at the Dimona nuclear power plant. In 1988 he was sentenced to 18 years of prison for high treason, and spent more than 10 in isolation. Since his release in 2004, he has been under a travel and media ban. For Israel, he still represents a threat to national security.
