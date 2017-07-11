|
» 11/07/2017, 09.39
CHINA
Wang Zhicheng
Over 650,000 faulty vaccines recalled
The doses intended to vaccinate against diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus. Drugs sold by state-owned firms before verifying their effectiveness. Corruption in the world of medicine
