07 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/07/2017, 09.39

    CHINA

    Over 650,000 faulty vaccines recalled

    Wang Zhicheng

    The doses intended to vaccinate against diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus. Drugs sold by state-owned firms before verifying their effectiveness. Corruption in the world of medicine

    Beijing (AsiaNews) - More than 650,000 doses of vaccines to be administered to children are ineffective and for this reason they have been withdrawn by the National Institute for Food and Drug Control, which warns that they are not, however, harmful to health.

    The recalled vaccines were supposed to immunize against diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus (DFT). Dft doses were withdrawn from Shandong, Hebei, and Chongqing Province.

    During some test inspections, the Institute acknowledged that the vaccines did not work properly. According to Xinhua some vaccines have already been shipped and used. The authorities are investigating the incident to see who the perpetrators are. The State Institute has provided an emergency telephone number to give information to relatives who have given the vaccine to their children.

    China began to vaccinate children against DFT in the 1970s and has almost eradicated these three diseases.

    It is unclear how the doses were distributed before the Institute checks. The vaccines were produced by two companies: Changchun Changsheng Biotech, which sold them to the Government Control Center for Disease Prevention and Control; and a Wuhan Institute, which is part of a state pharmaceutical firm.

    China has been fighting against corruption in the world of medicine for decades. The same head of the National Health Institute has been involved with convictions for having licensed medicines that are then found to be ineffective or harmful. In recent years there have also been scandals linked to HIV-infected blood donations, but government offices guaranteed quality.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    china
    economy
    corruption
    medicine
    scandals
    vaccines











    See also

    21/05/2016 15:10:00 CHINA
    125 people arrested for trafficking toxic vaccines

    The system was operating in 22 provinces, with a total turnover amounted to half a billion yuan. Health officials also among those arrested. They bought adulterated vaccines, distributing them to unsuspecting citizens. The incident came after the arrest of a doctor who sold millions of doses that had expired or stored incorrectly.

     



    16/12/2014 CHINA
    China loses US$ 1.25 trillion to tax evasion and corruption
    According to a report by Global Financial Integrity, illicit outflows from the mainland grew exponentially over a ten-year period. Tax evasion and corruption are the main reason. This makes China the biggest loser among 151 developing nations.

    29/01/2013 CHINA
    Politburo member under investigation for corruption
    After new chief Xi Jinping calls for action, party opens an investigation against Politburo member Li Jianguo. The 25-member body is one of the country's top political institutions. However, the signals are mixed. Some whistle-blowers end up investigated themselves.

    25/03/2011 CHINA
    Beijing unwilling to implement “universal values”
    Bao Tong, former secretary to Zhao Ziyang, talks about the National People’s Congress and political reforms. Without them, China could experience widespread social unrest, especially because of pervasive corruption. After the railway minister is ousted, a well-oiled system of kickbacks comes to light.

    23/11/2012 CHINA
    In addition to corruption, CPP increasingly caught up in sex scandals
    After the astonishing cases of Bo Xilai and ling Jihua's son, a new sex scandal has hit the party. A top Chongqing official was removed from office for "improper sexual relations" with a young woman, this despite his denials. For now, appeals by top party bosses for "new moral cleanliness" are falling on deaf ears.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    SYRIA-VATICAN
    Nuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency



    Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.