» 01/17/2017, 17.52
PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
Overcoming mistrust during the Week for Christian Unity, says Lahore priest
Fr Inayat Bernard runs the St Mary minor seminary in Punjab’s capital. He gave new impetus to the Committee for ecumenical solidarity, a group that includes Pakistan’s four main Christian denominations. Fighting religious extremism needs deeper mutual understanding.
