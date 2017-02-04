|
|
» 02/11/2017, 14.30
BANGLADESH
Sumon Corraya
PIME vocational school in Dinajpur trains hundreds of poor youth
A big local household appliance company has hired 43 young people who completed a two-year programme. Bipul and Laxmi, two young Hindus, are among them. Today they offer hope to their poor families. In Bangladesh unemployment exceeds 14 per cent and fuels crime.
See also
13/07/2005 PAKISTAN
Rail accident a national tragedy
19/10/2010 PAKISTAN
Pakistan might be losing the battle against polio
Experts view sceptically Pakistan’s declared goal of becoming polio-free in the near future. UNICEF and WHO must shoulder the blame as well.
18/06/2007 AFGHANISTAN
Jesuits open school in Herat with government’s blessing
The Herat Technical School opens in the presence of the Afghan education minister who invites Jesuits to further contribute to the development of education in Afghanistan. Among the students many are girls. Father Padre Moretti, in charge of the missio sui juris, says many other groups are playing a role in the Catholic humanitarian action in the country.
15/07/2011 CHINA – UNITED STATES
Beijing warns Washington, a default would be a “disaster” for everyone
China is the largest holder of US sovereign debt with more than US$ 1.1 trillion. However, the possibility of a default is increasing. If the White House and Congressional Republics do not find a solution, the world’s economy could be hit hard.
05/08/2005 ASIA-PACIFIC
UN body announces early tsunami warning system now in place
System is designed to provide early warning to countries that might be on killer wave's path, but still cannot avoid false alarms caused by seabed quakes.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONGCard. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
The Hong Kong bishop’s optimism over a change in the method of appointing bishops and the function of the Patriotic Association. But it is unclear whether it is real change or just nominal, in words. Underground bishops are patriotic and love their country, but the Party is suspicious of them. Freedom in episcopal appointments is “essential", but the bishops are not free to exercise their ministry. Patriotic bishops controlled in their visits with members of the universal Church. The "bugs" (hidden microphones) in a bishop’s office.
HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICANCard. Tong: The future of Sino-Vatican dialogue from an ecclesiological point of view
Card. John Tong
The Hong Kong Cardinal outlines the steps that hope to propel dialogue between China and the Holy See. Themes include the Pope's role in the appointment of bishops; A change of vision in the Patriotic Association; the possible integration of the underground bishops in the Episcopal Conference. A new article by card. John Tong, following a previous article published a few months ago on "Communion of the Church in China with the universal Church."
TOP10
09/02/2017 HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICAN
07/02/2017 PAKISTAN
05/02/2017 VATICAN
04/02/2017 VATICAN
09/02/2017 VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONG
Card. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
09/02/2017 ISLAM - MOROCCO
08/02/2017 VATICAN
07/02/2017 INDONESIA
Archbishop of Jakarta: vote against extremism and violence
Mathias Hariyadi
07/02/2017 JAPAN - VATICAN
06/02/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
Church in China: the ten most important news stories of 2016
Padre Pietro (伯铎神父)
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®