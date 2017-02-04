Dinajpur (AsiaNews) – In more than 50 years of activity, the Novara Technical School in Dinajpur, a vocational school run by the missionaries of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions (PIME), has trained hundreds of young poor people.

The school takes in children in need, unable to pay expensive fees elsewhere, and once they complete a two-year programme, all of them get jobs in a country where unemployment exceeds 14 per cent.

MORE TO COME