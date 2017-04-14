|
|
» 04/20/2017, 13.06
PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
Pakistan, Asia Bibi's trial could resume in June
The Christian mother charged with blasphemy has been on death row for seven years. Her final hearing was postponed to a date to be determined after the retirement of a judge. The case of Asia Bibi returns to the spotlight after some imams demand her execution by hanging.
See also
23/07/2015 PAKISTAN
For Muslims and Christians, Asia Bibi’s misfortune can be an opportunity to reform the blasphemy laws
Iftikhar Ahmad, coordinator of South Asia Partnership Pakistan, calls for a "serious discussion" to achieve change. Religious groups are "more powerful" than the state, and laws are being used against the innocent. For Pakistani priest, the justices’ decision sends a "positive signal". Bibi should be released and get compensation for the “psychological harm” she received, Christian activist said.
22/07/2015 PAKISTAN
After Supreme Court stays Asia Bibi’s execution and orders new hearing, Paul Bhatti hopes to see her free
This morning, the Supreme Court ordered a new hearing after staying the execution of the 50-year-old Christian mother of five children. All the records that led to her conviction will be re-examined. A former minister is now “optimistic” that she will be released “in accordance with the law” and that her case will not be “influenced by external elements.”
14/04/2017 18:19:00 PAKISTAN
Christians and activists outraged by student lynched for alleged blasphemy (Video)
Mashal Khan, a 23-year-old journalism student at the Abdul Wali Khan University was attacked after rumours spread on campus that he had posted favourable comments about the Ahmadis on Facebook. For one observer, “we have created a society where students become murderers." For another, “We all are responsible”, politicians, authorities, radical parties that remain silent and support extremism.
13/10/2016 12:34:00 PAKISTAN
Asia Bibi’s final appeal postponed once again. The local Church invites us to pray
The final appeal was set to be heard today in Islamabad, after having been postponed from 2014. A judge refused to show up, perhaps out of fear. She is accused of blasphemy, but has always denied any wrongdoing. She has been in prison since 2009. Muslims call for a "quick hanging".
03/08/2015 PAKISTAN
Asia Bibi’s lawyer speaks out: Pakistani government is solely responsible for situation
AsiaNews interviews Saiful Malook, who is defending the Christian woman on death row on blasphemy charges. The lawyer, a Muslim, says: "People, even judges, say I am crazy to have taken on this case. They say I am an enemy of my own daughters".
|
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
|
