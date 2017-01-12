|
PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
Pakistan, Christians and Muslims call for the release of the disappeared activists and intellectuals (Photos)
The Commission on Human Rights organizes a seminar. Relatives of the abducted intellectuals reject the accusations of blasphemy, brought forward by Islamic radicals. "It's just a move to lock them up behind bars after their eventual release."
18/01/2017 09:49:00 PAKISTAN
Lahore, student tortured for tweeting in favor of missing activists
Suhail Ahmad studied law at the University Law College and was a distinguished debator. A group of radicals dragged him from his room on campus to a secret location. He was tortured and held hostage for three hours. An investigation opened.
11/04/2011 PAKISTAN
Accused of blasphemy, Arif Masih is safe, as 90 per cent of Muslims believes he is innocent
The 40-year-old Christian is in police custody at an undisclosed location. He is being investigated but his name does not appear in the charges laid against person or persons unknown. For Justice and Peace coordinator, he is the victim of a personal vendetta, and most Muslims are on his side. His accuser is a Muslim man who just lost a court case against him.
21/11/2011 PAKISTAN
Faisalabad: accused of blasphemy, woman freed thanks to help from Christians and Muslims
Catholic priest expresses gratitude to Muslim community for conducting “an in-depth investigation” before condemning the Christian woman. He hopes that “a culture of peace and religious harmony” will always prevail. The accused in the case after was charged under the black law over a legal dispute.
24/05/2011 PAKISTAN
After Bin Laden’s death, Asia Bibi’s prison security tightened
The president of the Masihi Foundation confirms that security has been tightened around the Catholic mother sentenced to death for blasphemy. Her faith remains strong. She prays and fasts for Pakistan and Pakistani Christians. The “worst type of extremism” is developing in the country.
21/04/2011 PAKISTAN
Faisalabad: man who killed two Christian brothers charged with blasphemy is sentenced to death
Maqsood Ahmed, a Muslim, will also have to pay a US$ 47,000 fine. Rashid and Sajid Masih Emmanuel were shot dead on 19 July 2010 as they left a local courthouse, handcuffed. The two had been accused under the ‘black law’ but were on their way to being acquitted.
|
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
