21 January 2017
    PAKISTAN

    Pakistan, Taliban hit a Shiite market in "revenge against Assad." The condemnation of the Church



    The explosion took place in Parachinar market, in one of the semi-autonomous tribal areas. The provisional toll is 20 dead and over 40 injured. The area is known for clashes between Sunnis and Shiites. Anglican bishop calls for prayers for the wounded.

    Islamabad (AsiaNews) - At least 20 people were killed and another 40 injured in an attack took place this morning in a vegetable market in Parachinar, in the tribal area of ​​northwest Pakistan Shiite majority.

    The homemade  bomb exploded at around 8:50 am (local time), at a time when the area was crowded with customers and vendors. A faction of the extremist group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack, perpetrated "to avenge the killing of our comrades by the security forces and teach a lesson to the Shiites for their support in Bashar al-Assad. "

    Speaking to AsiaNews Anglican Bishop of Peshawar, Earnest Jacob, condemns violence. "The government - he says - claims to hold off terrorism, but incidents like these happen every month." The Anglican Bishop invites all "to pray for the wounded."

    In a message released soon after the attack, even the Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif condemned the violence and expressed sorrow for yet more bloodshed. Meanwhile, the authorities report that the toll is set to rise, given that at least 12 injured were hospitalized in critical condition.

    Ashiq Hussain was in the market at the time of detonation of the bomb, hidden in a box of vegetables. Slightly injured, he told the Dawn newspaper that in the area there was not even an ambulance and the injured were transported to the hospital by private vehicles and in the back of the vans used by vendors.

    Qari Saifullah, Hakimullah Mehsud spokesman, the Taliban cell that claimed responsibility for the attack, warned that his Sunni Islamist group will continue to target Shiites if they will continue to support the Syrian Assad regime, involved since 2011 in a war civil that caused more than 310 thousand victims.

    The explosion took place in the capital of Kurram Agency, a tribal district bordering Afghanistan, one of seven semi-autonomous areas of Pakistan where local customs and laws apply. In the past, the district has already been a target for attacks, and is known for conflicts between the Shiite and Sunni communities. In December 2015 a similar bomb caused 25 deaths. Even then the attack was claimed by two extremist groups. The territory is one of the main routes of militants crossing the border, and is an area where there are frequent kidnappings for ransom.

    (Kamran Chaudhry collaborated)
