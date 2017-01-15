|
PAKISTAN
Pakistan, Taliban hit a Shiite market in "revenge against Assad." The condemnation of the Church
The explosion took place in Parachinar market, in one of the semi-autonomous tribal areas. The provisional toll is 20 dead and over 40 injured. The area is known for clashes between Sunnis and Shiites. Anglican bishop calls for prayers for the wounded.


