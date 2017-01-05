|
|
» 01/12/2017, 10.18
PAKISTAN
Pakistan, another secular activist goes missing. The fifth in a week
See also
13/03/2009 THAILAND
Mystery of Thai Muslim activist, missing for five years
By law, Somchai Neelaphaijit is to be considered dead. Political circles and the security forces are suspected of his kidnapping, but the details of the situation remain obscure. The president of the AHRC emphasizes that "there is a clear link between the disappearance of Mr. Somchai and government officials."
10/12/2004 PHILIPPINES HUMAN RIGHTS
Press freedom under siege, Filipino journalists says
03/07/2008 VIETNAM
Released, immediately "disappeared": Buddhist monk and "rights defender" Sakhorn
Freed after a year in prison following a controversial sentence, he is being sequestered by authorities, Human Rights Watch accuses. Of Khmer Krom ethnicity, he has fought for the rights of his people, who are persecuted in Vietnam and Cambodia.
26/05/2005 ASIA
War on terror used to erode human rights
Amnesty International released its annual report on human rights in the world. North Korea, Myanmar and Laos are singled for their egregious suppression of freedom of expression.
17/03/2010 UZBEKISTAN
UN to examine human rights situation in Uzbekistan
UN committee is tasked with making recommendations to Uzbek authorities on how to improve human rights. Human Rights Watch calls on UN agency to demand real action, not simply statements of principle. All independent social actions are persecuted in the country.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
06/01/2017 VATICAN
05/01/2017 MYANMAR
05/01/2017 CHINA
05/01/2017 PAKISTAN
05/01/2017 PAKISTAN
05/01/2017 VATICAN
07/01/2017 LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
09/01/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®