|
|
» 01/20/2017, 09.41
SYRIA
Palmyra: the Islamic State executes 12 people, beheading four
The other eight victims shot dead. The executions took place in a museum, not far from the ruins of the heritage site. Four of the victims were teachers and government employees. Daesh jihadists accumulating explosives to destroy other ancient artifacts.
See also
04/05/2016 13:38:00 SYRIA
Pastor of Aleppo: Missiles on hospitals, schools and mosques. Call for Masses for peace worldwide
The leaders of the Catholic communities of Aleppo launch an appeal: Masses and prayers around the world on Sunday for an end to violence in the city. Yesterday 17 children died when a hospital in the government sector was hit. The university also targeted with students hiding for hours in the basements to escape the bombs. Father Ibrahim: The situation is dramatic we need compassion and mercy.
02/05/2016 10:57:00 SYRIA - USA - UN
International diplomacy "at work" to stop fighting in Aleppo
The US secretary of state in Geneva to broker a fragile ceasefire in the northern capital. Scheduled to meet with the UN special envoy and the foreign ministers of Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The next round of Geneva talks set for 10 May.
30/04/2016 10:41:00 SYRIA
Pastor of Aleppo: "My city is a ghost town. Our Lady, bring us peace!"
Father Ibrahim Alsabag speaks to AsiaNews of closed schools and shops, people barricaded in their homes even if they are not safe. Jihadist groups behind wave of violence, which has dragged in other rebel groups. Syria and Aleppo dedicated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, that She may bring peace. The war has strengthened unity between Christians and created greater solidarity with Muslims.
05/05/2016 09:49:00 SYRIA
Aleppo, "partial truce" between Syrian army and rebel groups
Last night “a partial and shaky" ceasefire went into effect between the two sides at war. Jihadist groups like the Islamic State and al Qaeda excluded. Fundamental role of diplomatic pressure from Russia and the United States, concerned about the escalation of violence. In less than two weeks 300 civilian casualties in the northern capital.
12/12/2016 18:40:00 SYRIA
As Assad’s army seizes Aleppo, Islamic State retakes Palmyra
After a month-long offensive, government forces crush rebel resistance, and now hold 90 per cent of east Aleppo. Hundreds of civilians have been killed, with more than 130,000 displaced. Jihadis retake UNESCO’s world heritage site despite counterattacks by Russian and Syrian forces.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
14/01/2017 SRI LANKA
16/01/2017 EGYPT
13/01/2017 INDONESIA
16/01/2017 PAKISTAN
13/01/2017 BANGLADESH
14/01/2017 KAZAKHSTAN " RUSSIA " UNITED STATES
14/01/2017 CHINA
13/01/2017 VATICAN
14/01/2017 VATICAN " PALESTINE " ISRAEL
13/01/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®