22 December 2016
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  •    - Brunei
  •    - Cambodia
  •    - East Timor
  •    - Indonesia
  •    - Laos
  •    - Malaysia
  •    - Myanmar
  •    - Philippines
  •    - Singapore
  •    - Thailand
  •    - Vietnam
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 12/21/2016, 13.16

    INDONESIA

    Papua, mass arrests of pro-independence activists

    Mathias Hariyadi

    The detentions came on the 55th anniversary of the military campaign that led to the annexation of the province to Indonesia. Hundreds of people have been accused of "separatism" because they were demonstrating peacefully and calling for a new referendum.

    Jakarta (AsiaNews) – Mass arrests marked the 55th anniversary of the military campaign that led to the annexation of Papua to Indonesia.

    On Monday, police detained hundreds of people across the country on charges of "separatism” for participating in protests against the government.

    Veronica Koman, who represents Papua pro-independence movement known as Filep Karma, said that most arrests were made in Jakarta, on Sulawesi and in Papua.

    Police raided the offices of the Papua pro-independence movement in the provincial capital of Jayapura in Papua. Some 50 activists who were demonstrating peacefully were arrested in Jakarta.

    For a long time, Papua (the western part of New Guinea) was the only province that remained under Dutch control.

    In 1969, through the so-called ‘Act of free choice’, the population opted for annexation to Indonesia, followed by an Indonesian military campaign. However, many believe that the "referendum" was orchestrated by Jakarta.

    Existing separatist movements have called for Papua’s independence. These groups argue that the province is the scene of a "slow-motion genocide" against ethnic minorities and Christians.

    Locals complains about bad governance in one of Indonesia’s least developed province in terms of communications and transportation. Local villages speak different dialects and remain isolated from the rest of the province.

    Separatist activists are calling for a new referendum to allow Papua’s indigenous population to vote. Jakarta has always rejected this demand, claiming that it is the result of pressures from foreign powers interested in Papua’s immense underground wealth (oil, gas, gold, etc.).

    Last October, Indonesian President Joko Widodo decided to introduce price controls for petrol in Papua where, for logistical reasons, costs are 14 times higher than the rest of the country.

    The decision has angered Pertamina, Indonesia’s state oil and gas company, but was greeted with joy by locals.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    indonesia
    papua
    protests
    separatism
    independence
    colonialism











    See also



    Editor's choices
    CHINA - VATICAN
    Card. Zen: The “slap” from Chris Patten and those of the illegitimate ordinations and Assembly for the Pope

    Card. Joseph Zen Ze-kiun

    The bishop emeritus of Hong Kong laments the silence of the Holy See on the ordination of bishops at Chengdu and Xichang with the participation of an excommunicated bishop. Upcoming Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives a slap down for Pope. The Ostpolitik "is a failure." "In front of evil... refuse  to cooperate".

     


    CHINA-VATICAN
    The Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives and the Vatican’s silence

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The gathering of what is termed the "sovereign" body that governs the Chinese Church, will be held in Beijing December 26 to 30. For Pope Benedict XVI it is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine". Its function: to affirm that the Church is the "property" of the state (and the Party), and further divide the faithful. The examples of the past. In 2010 many bishops were kidnapped to force them to participate. Official and underground Catholics are appealing to the Pope for judgment on this Assembly and the episcopal ordinations in the presence of an illegitimate bishop. Catholics around the world must ask the Chinese government to respect the dignity and religious rights of its citizens.


     


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.