INDONESIA
Mathias Hariyadi
Papua, mass arrests of pro-independence activists
The detentions came on the 55th anniversary of the military campaign that led to the annexation of the province to Indonesia. Hundreds of people have been accused of "separatism" because they were demonstrating peacefully and calling for a new referendum.
Card. Zen: The "slap" from Chris Patten and those of the illegitimate ordinations and Assembly for the Pope
Card. Joseph Zen Ze-kiun
The bishop emeritus of Hong Kong laments the silence of the Holy See on the ordination of bishops at Chengdu and Xichang with the participation of an excommunicated bishop. Upcoming Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives a slap down for Pope. The Ostpolitik "is a failure." "In front of evil... refuse to cooperate".
The Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives and the Vatican's silence
Bernardo Cervellera
The gathering of what is termed the "sovereign" body that governs the Chinese Church, will be held in Beijing December 26 to 30. For Pope Benedict XVI it is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine". Its function: to affirm that the Church is the "property" of the state (and the Party), and further divide the faithful. The examples of the past. In 2010 many bishops were kidnapped to force them to participate. Official and underground Catholics are appealing to the Pope for judgment on this Assembly and the episcopal ordinations in the presence of an illegitimate bishop. Catholics around the world must ask the Chinese government to respect the dignity and religious rights of its citizens.
