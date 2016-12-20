|
SOUTH KOREA
Park scandal divides Saenuri and gives birth to a new conservative party
29 MPs quit party to create a new conservative group. They hope to recruit the former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to nominate for the presidency of the Republic.
