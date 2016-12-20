27 December 2016
    SOUTH KOREA

    Park scandal divides Saenuri and gives birth to a new conservative party



    29 MPs quit party to create a new conservative group.  They hope to recruit the former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to nominate for the presidency of the Republic.

    Seoul (AsiaNews) - The scandal that led to impeachment Korean President Park Geun-hye is about to give birth to a new political force, made up of 29 MPs (pictured) who have left the Saenuri Party.

    They apparently intend to create a new conservative party that hopes to recruit the former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to nominate to the presidency, which could take place within a few months. And there is the possibility that other MPs will leave Saenuri because of the division with the loyalists who are still at the top of the party.

    Choung Byoung-Gug, one of the deputies who left Saenuri, states that "the values ​​of true conservatism" are overlooked and that the violation of constitutional values ​​by the president are still being defended.

    As former Secretary of the United Nations, he was considered the best candidate that conservatives can take in order to regain the Blue House after the crisis caused by the Park. Recent polls see Ban with a slight lead over the liberal Moon Jae-in, who lost the presidential race four years ago to Park, as the favorite to win the presidential vote.

    In a recent meeting with Korean reporters in New York, Ban Ki-moon made a strong hint at his desire to run for president, saying he is ready to "burn" his body in devotion to his country. 
