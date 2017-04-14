|
Geographic areas
|
» 04/19/2017, 13.06
SYRIA
Pastor of Aleppo: religions do not fuel war, faith is a source of peace
According to Fr. Ibrahim in this "tragic war" religious leaders are the only true "peacemakers". Without the intervention of Christian, Sunni and Shiite leaders Aleppo would be "destroyed". The meeting with the Grand Mufti source of peace and reconciliation. Rashideen refugees attacked to foment sectarian divisions. Amid destruction, the joy of Easter celebrations.
See also
18/04/2017 16:17:00 SYRIA - UN
UN: convoy attack in Aleppo a crime. Toll rises to 126 victims
68 children are among the dead. At the moment there is no official confirmation of who is responsible for the massacre. Civilians targeted as they were fleeing the towns of Foah and Kefraya under government siege. The Western media alludes to involvement of Damascus. But all indications point to al Qaeda.
24/05/2016 09:53:00 SYRIA
Damascus accuses Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia over attacks on Latakia stronghold
For the Government yesterday's clashes represent a "serious escalation" and aim to derail peace efforts. Behind the terrorists violence is the hand of "evil regimes" in Riyadh, Ankara and Doha. Strong condemnation by the US and UN. Moscow hopes for the resumption of peace talks.
31/08/2016 09:33:00 SYRIA
Islamic State spokesman and "lone wolves" architect Al-Adnani, killed in Aleppo
The death comes at a time of military difficulty for the jihadist movement. He was killed during a "reconnaissance mission" in the province. Pentagon spokesman: "principal architect" of IS foreign operations. Among the founders of the "Caliphate", he had a bounty of five million dollars.
19/07/2016 17:03:00 SYRIA
Aleppo: Humanitarian tragedy unfolds as 200 thousand people risk starvation
Food, bread and other basic necessities lacking for days. United Nations denounces block in aid distribution. The government's siege of the eastern part of the city could be a turning point in the Syrian conflict. In the northeast of the country a Syrian Orthodox Church on fire; behind the raid (maybe) Islamic State militiamen.
23/09/2016 14:52:00 SYRIA
Aleppo: al Nusra Front leader calls for jihadi unity ahead of decisive battle
Mufti Al Muhaysini addresses jihadi fighters across Syria, calling for "unity, organisation and rapprochement" based on the "general fundamentals of Islam." A sworn enemy of the Islamic State, the qur‘anic judge has tried to ingratiate himself with the likes of Shia Hezbollah. However, his unifying language has not convinced any jihadi groups.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
TOP10
16/04/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
13/04/2017 UN-RUSSIA-USA
13/04/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
Msgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
16/04/2017 VATICAN
14/04/2017 PAKISTAN
Christians and activists outraged by student lynched for alleged blasphemy (Video)
Shafique Khokhar e Kamran Chaudhry
18/04/2017 PAKISTAN
12/04/2017 ISRAEL " PALESTINE
16/04/2017 VATICAN
13/04/2017 VATICAN " ITALY
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®