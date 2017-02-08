|
Geographic areas
|
» 02/15/2017, 11.44
LEBANON - VATICAN
Fady Noun
Perfect harmony between the Holy See and the Order of Malta, loyalty and fidelity to Pope Francis
Behind the resignation of the Grand Master, the false invocation of a papal order. A commission of five people named to shed light on the affair. The exception of "sovereignty" raised by former Grand Master inadmissible. The reform promoted by Francis in line with the renewal of the Church.
See also
19/04/2010 VATICAN
Five years of Benedict XVI
His pontificate is defined by openness to the world, humility, love for truth, healing and reconciliation, whether in the case of pedophile priests, the Regensburg speech, the Holy Land or Lefebvrians. To a world that resents its impotence but needs God, he offers truth and reason. In lieu of a self-centred Church, he wants one that bears witness.
08/05/2014 LEBANON
Maronite patriarch in Holy Land to "welcome", not accompany Pope Francis
Card Beshara Rai reacts to attacks by groups close to Syria, Iran and Hizbollah, who accuse him of wanting to normalise relations with Israel. Instead, he notes that, as head of the Maronite Church, it is his duty to welcome the pope during his apostolic visit, a stance backed by Mahmoud Abbas, for whom the matter is religious, not political.
19/04/2005 LEBANON-VATICAN
"Today the Holy Spirit manifested itself in the Church"
Father Samir Khalil Samir, S.J., shares with AsiaNews his thoughts on the election of new pope Benedict XVI.
11/03/2014 LEBANON - VATICAN
Cadillac used 50 years ago by Pope Paul VI is offered for Pope Francis' visit to the Holy Land
The car has great symbolic value. Provided by King Hussein of Jordan to Paul VI, the car was later given to the Maronite Patriarch el-Meouchi after the papal pilgrimage. Carefully maintained over the decades, the car is currently undergoing renovation at a specialised car repair shop in Lebanon.
20/03/2013 LEBANON - VATICAN
A pope for the media and one for the faith, urgent need for Church reform in Lebanon
The "distortion" of the Second Vatican Council that Benedict XVI had observed also applies to Pope Francis, who will have to face this problem. Economic, moral and ethical questions as well as role models of faith will be the main challenges. A "radical change" is needed for the Lebanese clergy.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONGCard. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
The Hong Kong bishop’s optimism over a change in the method of appointing bishops and the function of the Patriotic Association. But it is unclear whether it is real change or just nominal, in words. Underground bishops are patriotic and love their country, but the Party is suspicious of them. Freedom in episcopal appointments is “essential", but the bishops are not free to exercise their ministry. Patriotic bishops controlled in their visits with members of the universal Church. The "bugs" (hidden microphones) in a bishop’s office.
HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICANCard. Tong: The future of Sino-Vatican dialogue from an ecclesiological point of view
Card. John Tong
The Hong Kong Cardinal outlines the steps that hope to propel dialogue between China and the Holy See. Themes include the Pope's role in the appointment of bishops; A change of vision in the Patriotic Association; the possible integration of the underground bishops in the Episcopal Conference. A new article by card. John Tong, following a previous article published a few months ago on "Communion of the Church in China with the universal Church."
TOP10
09/02/2017 HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICAN
09/02/2017 VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONG
Card. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
09/02/2017 ISLAM - MOROCCO
10/02/2017 VATICAN
11/02/2017 VATICAN
13/02/2017 INDIA
08/02/2017 THAILAND
13/02/2017 INDIA
09/02/2017 VATICAN
13/02/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®