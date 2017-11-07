|
» 11/13/2017, 18.00
BANGLADESH – VATICAN
Sumon Corraya
Poor Clares in Mymensingh prepared the hosts for the pope's visit (Video)
The nuns have prepared 150,000 hosts, including 50,000 free. The congregation is also preparing the vestments for the 16 deacons who will be ordained by Pope Francis.
