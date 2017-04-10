|
» 04/16/2017, 15.07
VATICAN
Papa Francesco
Pope’s Easter homily: With faith in the Risen Christ we have a sense among many calamities
16/04/2017 12:45:00 VATICAN
Pope at the Urbi et Orbi: The Risen Lord comfort the people of Syria, the Middle East, Africa, Ukraine, Latin America
In his Easter message, Pope Francis recalls the massacre of refugees bombed yesterday while they were fleeing Aleppo. "The signs of the Passion" of Jesus to draw "on his way, the way of life." "The Risen Shepherd is our traveling companion of those who are forced to leave their homelands because of armed conflicts, terrorist attacks, famines, oppressive regimes." A reminder that Europe lacks "hope."
04/04/2010 VATICAN
May Easter bring peace and justice to the Holy Land, Pakistan, Iraq and the whole world, Pope says
In his message Urbi et Orbi, Benedict XVI calls upon humanity to build a future of love and truth and overcome the many tragic expressions of a “culture of death” that is now spreading. He hopes the Resurrection may bring light and strength to national leaders so that economic and financial activity may finally be driven by the criteria of truth, justice and fraternal aid.
20/04/2014 VATICAN
Pope: May the Risen Christ help us to reach out to those who are wounded and bring peace to those who suffer from war and violence
Syria, but also Iraq, Nigeria, South Sudan, Central African Republic, Ukraine and Venezuela in Pope Francis’ prayers. " In every human situation, marked by frailty, sin and death, the Good News is no mere matter of words, but a testimony to unconditional and faithful love: it is about leaving ourselves behind and encountering others".
05/04/2015 VATICAN
Pope: Jesus, the Victor over death, lighten the sufferings of our many brothers and sisters who are persecuted for his name and of all those who suffer unjustly
In his Easter Urbi et Orbi Message, Pope Francis first recalls the places of persecution (Syria, Iraq, Kenya) and appeals for peace for the Holy Land, Libya, Yemen, Sudan, Congo, Nigeria, Ukraine. He expresses appreciation for the Lausanne agreement between Iran and world powers and calls on the international community not “stand by". Christians "are the seeds of another humanity", dominated by humility, service, and not pride, arrogance, violence. The way of Jesus, "humility, which involves humiliation", "is not weakness, but real strength."
22/03/2008 VATICAN
Pope: believers are never estranged from each other, and never alone
During the Easter vigil, Benedict XVI illustrates the meaning of baptism, which unites those who have "the same Lord, the same faith, the same hope, the same love".
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
