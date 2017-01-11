|
|
» 11/01/2017, 13.39
VATICAN
Pope's pain for terrorist attacks in Somalia, Afghanistan and New York
At Angelus, Pope Francis asks for prayers so that "the Lord convert the hearts of terrorists and free the world from hatred and murderous folly that abuses the name of God to sow death." The Solemnity of All Saints, "is our feast". "Whoever is with Jesus is blessed, he is happy. Happiness is not in having something or becoming someone, no, the real happiness is to being with the Lord and living for love. " Tomorrow the visit and prayer at the American Cemetery at Anzio and Fosse Ardeatine. "Wars produce nothing but cemeteries and deaths."
See also
17/04/2017 12:51:00 VATICAN
Pope: Begin to rise again asserting the value of life
During the Regina Caeli, Pope Francis invited all the faithful "to 'act quickly' and 'go out' to announce to the men and women of our time" the "message of hope" of the Risen Lord. We are able “to undertake acts of solidarity and welcome, and feed the universal desire for peace and the aspiration for an environment free from degradation.” May the Virgin Mary "intercede especially for the persecuted and oppressed Christian communities that are called to a more difficult and courageous testimony."
21/03/2016 14:57:00 YEMEN – ITALY
For Fr Tom, abducted in Yemen, Holy Thursday prayer and adoration for the martyrs
Fr Tom Uzhunnalil was the chaplain of the Sisters of Mother Teresa killed in Aden. He is now in Jihadi hands. So far, nothing is known about his fate. Unconfirmed rumours claim that he will be crucified on Good Friday. The Rector Major addresses the Salesian Family asking for prayers for the victims of sectarian violence.
24/07/2016 12:51:00 VATICAN
Pope: Appeals and prayer for Munich and Kabul massacres. The prayer of Our Father
At the Angelus, Pope Francis makes the pilgrims pray for the victims of terrorist attacks in Germany and Afghanistan, against the "dark security and peace prospects." "The word 'Father' is the 'secret' of the prayer of Jesus, is the key that He gives to us so we too can enter into that confidential relationship of dialogue with the Father who accompanied and supported all his life”. The Pope’s upcoming trip for World Youth Day in Krakow, from 27 July.
23/08/2006 VATICAN
Pope: Apocalypse, a comfort for Christians persecuted in Asia and rest of the world
Explaining the symbolism in this book of the evangelist John, Benedict XVI underlined the Christian paradox of the victory of Christ, the Woman and the Church over suffering and persecution. Pilgrims from Taiwan and Japan were present at the audience.
01/11/2004 VATICAN
The Pope rejoices for the Saints in heaven and prays for the faithful departed
John Paul II prays for the victims of terrorism and their families.
|
Editor's choices
VATICANPapal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world
Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,
CHINA - VATICANWang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions
Li Yuan
In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.
TOP10
26/10/2017 PAKISTAN
27/10/2017 JAPAN-VATICAN
Bishop Kikuchi: I want to bring unity and mission to Tokyo’s mix of different cultures
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
25/10/2017 PAKISTAN
26/10/2017 VATICAN
26/10/2017 CHINA-VATICAN
28/10/2017 INDONESIA
Jakarta approves law against Islamist organizations
Mathias Hariyadi
26/10/2017 THAILAND
30/10/2017 FRANCE " ISLAM
A Muslim defends the cross of John Paul II that the state wants to remove
Kamel Abderrahmani
27/10/2017 TAIWAN-VATICAN
25/10/2017 VIETNAM " VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®