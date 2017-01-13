20 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/20/2017, 13.20

    VATICAN

    Pope: "Change your heart, change your life", to belong only to the Lord



    "When God forgives, He forgets." "He forgets, He forgives. In front of a repentant heart, forgive and forget: 'I will forget, I will not remember their sins'. This is an invitation not to remind the Lord of our sins but to sin no more. "

     

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) - "Change your heart, change your life" and "to change your belonging: never belong to high society, the spirit of the world, the nonsense of the world, only to the Lord", said Pope Francis at Mass celebrated this morning at Santa Marta

    Taking inspiration from the Letter to the Hebrews, Pope Francis said the new covenant which God makes with us in Jesus Christ renews our heart. God renews all things “from the roots, not only in appearance”, he said. “This new covenant has its own characteristics.” First, he said, “the law of the Lord is not an external way of acting”; rather, it enters the heart and “changes our mindset”, as well as causing “a change of heart, a change of feeling, of way of acting, and a different way of looking at things.”

    The Holy Father offered the example of a work of art, which an architect can behold either with cold envy or with joy and goodness. “The new covenant changes our heart and allows us to see the law of the Lord with this new heart, with this new mindset. Consider the doctors of the law who persecuted Jesus. These men did everything prescribed by the law. But their mindset was distanced from God. Theirs was an egotistical mindset, focused on themselves: their hearts constantly condemned [others]. The new covenant changes our hearts and minds. There is a change in mindset.”

    The Lord, he added, “goes ahead” and assures us that God will pardon our iniquity and remember no longer our sins. “At times, I like to think about joking with the Lord: ‘You don’t have a good memory!’ This is the weakness of God: when God forgives, He forgets.”

    “He forgets, because he forgives. Before a penitent heart, He forgives and forgets: ‘I will forget, I will not remember their sins’. But this too is an invitation not to remind the Lord of our sins, that is, to not sin any more: ‘You have forgiven me, you forgot.’ A change of life, a new covenant renews me and changes my life, not only the mindset and heart, but my life. To live without sin, far from sin: this is to recreate. This is how the Lord recreates us.” In conclusion, the Pope spoke about the ‘change of appearance’. He said, “We belong to God, other gods do not exist… A change of mindset changes the heart, life, and appearance.” He reiterated that this “is the recreation, which the Lord makes even more glorious than the first Creation.”

    He then exhorted Christians to follow through with this covenant and to be ever true to it. “The seal of this covenant is faithfulness, to be faithful to this work which the Lord has completed to change our mindset, to change our hearts. The prophets said, ‘But the Lord will change your heart of stone into a heart of flesh’:  To change one’s heart and life and to sin no more, not reminding the Lord that He has forgotten our sins.”

     
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Vatican Pope Francis new
    covenant recreation pardon law











    See also

    24/03/2016 11:59:00 VATICAN
    Pope: Priests should show "excess" in encounter and forgiveness

    Celebrating the Chrism Mass Francis invites us to bring the "Lord’s Mercy everywhere". It is the task of every Christian and, priests must embody it so it touches everyone personally, in particular the "discarded and the oppressed". "We are oppressed, not by threats and pressures, like so many poor people, but by the allure of a thousand commercial advertisements which we cannot shrug off to walk ahead".

     



    28/09/2016 14:08:00 VATICAN
    Pope: "The Church is for everyone, especially for the bad"

    "God’s salvation can reach any man in any condition, even the most negative and painful. God's salvation is for everyone: for all! Without exception. And it is offered to all. This is why the Jubilee is a time of grace and mercy for all, good and bad. " "Jesus saved us staying on the Cross. And we all know it is not easy to stay on the cross on our little crosses of every day. "

     



    13/01/2017 13:17:00 VATICAN
    Pope: following Jesus "is not easy, but it's nice! It is always a risk". And to do that you have to get moving

    "To follow Jesus, because we need something or follow Jesus because we are in danger and that means following Jesus in faith: this is the faith. Trust in Jesus, trust Jesus. "

     



    29/04/2016 12:33:00 VATICAN
    Pope: A Christian does not say one thing and do another: He walks in the light, "because God is Light."

    "The lie we know where it comes from: in the Bible, Jesus calls the devil 'father of lies', the liar". "Sin is ugly! But if you have sinned, He is watching and waiting for you to forgive you! '. Always! Because He - God - is greater than our sins".

     



    06/11/2016 14:41:00 VATICAN
    Pope calls for an act of clemency for prisoners in the Holy Year of Mercy

    Pope Francis makes an appeal to civil authorities around the world to improve prison conditions, and engage in reflection so that the "criminal justice is not only punitive,” but is geared towards reintegrating offenders into society. Without a reference to “heaven and eternal life, Christianity would be reduced to ethics, a philosophy of life.” The 38 martyrs killed by Albania’s atheistic communist regime were beatified yesterday. As the Paris climate agreement comes into effect we should “place the economy at the service of people and build peace and justice.”
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.