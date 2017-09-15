|
|
09/21/2017, 16.17
VATICAN
Pope: "Doctrine" does not come before mercy
The scandals, "There are so many, many ... And always, even in the Church today. They say, 'No, you can not, it's all clear, it's all, no, no ... Those are sinners, we have to turn them away.' Many saints have also been persecuted or suspected. " "The door that leads to encounter with Jesus is recognizing ourselves as we are, the truth. Sinners ".
See also
03/04/2016 11:52:00 VATICAN
Pope Francis:The Gospel of mercy, an open book to be written with concrete acts of love
On Divine Mercy Sunday, Francis asks all the faithful to become "living writers of the Gospel" by practicing the spiritual and corporal works of mercy, "the hallmarks of the Christian life”. To be "apostles of mercy" by touching and soothing the wounds "also present today in body and soul of so many brothers and sisters". The Church is "the bearer of peace" of the Risen One, a peace "that does not divide but unites."
10/08/2016 11:50:00 VATICAN
Pope: At the Holy Door, Jesus says "Arise!". "With my heart healed I do works of mercy"
At the general audience in the Paul VI Hall, Pope Francis compares the miracle of the widow of Nain to the change every person undergoes passing through the Holy Door. "Drawing towards the Door of Mercy, everyone knows they are drawing close to the door of the merciful heart of God, of Jesus". “This is the door where the suffering of humanity encounters the compassion of God". From a change of "heart" to the "hands" that perform "acts of mercy". Holy Doors are both "inward" and "outward bound".
17/08/2016 13:59:00 VATICAN
Pope. Jesus "feeds us" to make us "a visible sign of God's mercy"
At the general audience in Paul VI Hall, Pope Francis speaks of the miracle of the loaves. "Jesus performs a miracle, but the miracle of faith, prayer, stirred by compassion and love". "While the Eucharist that we celebrate nourishes us of Christ, transforming us little by little into the body of Christ and spiritual food for our brothers". His greeting to pilgrims from the Middle East and China.
22/08/2017 17:50:00 VATICAN – ASIA
The pope and World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2018
The early release of the 2018 message has been seen as a “move” to influence Italian politics at a time when the country is debating jus soli. However, the issue of migrants and migrations is a "sign of the times", something that now affects the whole planet. Filipino migrants can be found everywhere. Nepali, Indonesian and Sri Lankan migrants are treated as slaves. Religious Freedom for Filipinos and Indians living in Islamic countries is an issue. From China to Europe, "national security" has become a kind of myth that allows political authorities to forget their own citizens, not just migrants.
20/05/2017 14:49:00 VATICAN
Pope on Centesimus Annus calls for alternative ways to deal with economics, poverty, and unemployment
Pope Francis praised the Centesimus Annus Foundation for its work inspired by the Church's social doctrine. In economics and business, " things can change," the pope said. For him, poverty is “a human and not merely economic phenomenon.” Unemployment has "reached truly dramatic proportions in both developed and developing countries”.
|
Editor's choices
JAPAN - VATICANArchbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
The bishop of Niigata and President of Caritas Japan comments on yesterday’s papal message sent to the bishops of Japan. The journey stages of Card. Filoni, which will also touch Fukushima. The question of the relationship with the Neocatechumenal Way is still "unresolved".
VATICAN - JAPANPope to Japanese Bishops: Be the salt and light of society, even going against the trends
During the pastoral visit of Card. Fernando Filoni, Prefect of Propaganda Fide, to the Land of the Rising Sun, Pope Francis urges the bishops and the Japanese Church to renew their missionary commitment to society, marked by suicides, divorces, religious formalism, material and spiritual poverty. The request to collaborate with ecclesial movements, perhaps in memory of the controversy with the Neocatechumenal Way.
|
