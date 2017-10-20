26 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/26/2017, 13.55

    VATICAN

    Pope: "Easy-going Christians, don’t exist," Jesus has led the fight against the devil



    "The fight Jesus wages against the devil, against evil, is not something old, it is a modern thing, a thing of today, of all days", "Changing our way of thinking, changing our way of feeling. Your heart, which was worldly, pagan, now becomes Christian with the strength of Christ: to change, this is conversion. And changing your manner of acting: your works must change. "

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) - "There are no peaceful Christians who do not fight" following Jesus' invitation to "change life, change the way," to convert. And, this involves fighting evil, even in our hearts, "a struggle that does not give you peace, but you give peace." Pope Francis said in the homily of the Mass he celebrated this morning at Casa Santa Marta. Inspired by the day’s Gospel, Pope Francis explained that this is the “fire” that Jesus sets on earth – a fire, he said, that calls for change: “Changing our way of thinking, changing our way of feeling. Your heart, which was worldly, pagan, now becomes Christian with the strength of Christ: to change, this is conversion. And changing your manner of acting: your works must change.”

    It is, he continued, a conversion that “involves everything, body and soul, everything.” Pope Francis emphasized:“It is a change, but it is not a change that is made with make-up. It is a change that the Holy Spirit makes, within. And I have to make it mine so that the Holy Spirit can act. And this means a battle, fighting!”

    “Easy-going Christians, who don’t fight, don’t exist,” the Pope added. “Those are not Christians, they are lukewarm.” The tranquility necessary for sleep can be found “even with a pill,” he said, “but there are no pills” for inner peace. “Only the Holy Spirit,” can give “that peace of the soul that gives strength to Christians.” And, he said, “we must help the Holy Spirit,” by “making space in our hearts.” A daily examination of conscience “can help us in this,” the Pope said. It can help us “to fight against the maladies the enemy sows,” which he called “maladies of worldliness.”

    “The fight Jesus wages against the devil, against evil, is not something old, it is a modern thing, a thing of today, of all days,” Pope Francis said, because “the fire that Jesus has come to bring us is in our hearts.” And so we must allow Him to enter, and must “ask ourselves, each day: how have I passed from worldliness, from sin, to grace? Have I made room for the Holy Spirit, so that He could act?”. “The difficulties in our lives are not resolved by watering down the truth. The truth is this: Jesus has brought fire, and struggle. What am I going to do?”. For conversion, Pope Francis concluded, “a generous and faithful heart” is needed: “generosity that always comes from love,” and “is faithful, faithful to the Word of God.”

     
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs











    See also

    10/05/2015 VATICAN
    For pope, written in our hearts with the fire of the Spirit, Jesus’ love generates wonders every day
    During the Regina Caeli, Pope Francis called on everyone to love actively "even though we may not always understand each other, or always get along". Such love involves “big and small things,” for a “senior, a child, a sick person, a single person in distress, a homeless person, a jobless person, an immigrant, a refugee". On Mother’s Day, a big round of applause went out to all mothers.

    26/03/2008 VATICAN
    Pope: without faith in the resurrection, everything falls apart
    The pope warns the faithful against falling prey to those who, in spite of historical proofs, bring into question "or even deny" the resurrection of Christ: without this understanding, Christian witness "becomes feeble". Immediately after the general audience, Benedict XVI meets with some children who survived the massacre of Beslan.

    01/06/2010 CHINA
    Honda gives in and raises wages following Foshan strike
    Workers complain that company officials beat them. Labour relations in China become tenser. Sociological profile of workers is changing. Most are from one-child families, want more and are not prepared to be treated like robots.

    09/06/2017 18:18:00 INDIA
    Gujarat textbook describe Jesus as a “demon”

    The offending word for Christians is found in a textbook for the ninth grade published by the Gujarat State School Textbook Board. Christians have called for its removal before schools re-open.



    22/02/2011 VATICAN
    Pope: Lent, fasting, almsgiving and prayer to give God his proper place
    In his message for Lent, published today, Benedict XVI emphasizes a "particular connection binds Baptism to Lent as the favourable time to experience this saving Grace". The Gospels of the Sundays of this season. Free the heart from the weight of material things, from a selfish relationship with the 'earth', which impoverishes us and prevent us from being available and open to God and neighbour.



    Editor's choices
    VATICAN
    Papal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world



    Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Wang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions

    Li Yuan

    In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.