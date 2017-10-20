|
VATICAN
Pope: "Easy-going Christians, don’t exist," Jesus has led the fight against the devil
"The fight Jesus wages against the devil, against evil, is not something old, it is a modern thing, a thing of today, of all days", "Changing our way of thinking, changing our way of feeling. Your heart, which was worldly, pagan, now becomes Christian with the strength of Christ: to change, this is conversion. And changing your manner of acting: your works must change. "
|
