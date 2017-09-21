|
VATICAN
Pope: "Familiarity" with Jesus is to live freely in his home, sharing our problems
Familiarity with God and Jesus "is something more than being" disciples "or" friends "; it is not a "formal" or "educated" or "diplomatic" attitude. It is "being with him, watching him, listening to his Word, trying to practice it, talking to him."
