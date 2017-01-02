08 January 2017
    » 01/08/2017, 11.36

    VATICAN

    Pope: "I like to think that the first sermon of Jesus in the stable was a cry, the first"



    Francis baptizes 28 children. “The faith given in Baptism, means a life of faith, because faith is lived, it means to walk on the road of faith and bear witness to the faith. "

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) - "I like to think that the first sermon of Jesus in the stable was a cry, the first". The Pope said commenting on "the concert", as he called the crying of some of the 28 children - 13 girls and 15 boys - baptized this morning in the Sistine Chapel.

    "The Concert", in the words of Francis, started "because the children are in a place they do not know, they got up earlier than usual, perhaps, one begins the tune and then the others mimic ... Some cry simply because he the 'other’ is crying". "Jesus – he said in an unprepared homily - did the same. "I like to think that the first sermon of Jesus in the stable was a cry, the first".

    Then turning to parents and godparents, "you - he continued - asked for faith for  your children. The faith given in Baptism, means a life of faith, because faith is lived, it means to walk on the road of faith and bear witness to the faith. Faith is not to recite the Creed at Sunday Mass, it is not only this. Faith is believing what is the truth: God the Father who sent his Son and the Spirit gives life ". But faith "is also trust in God, and that you have to teach, by your example and by your life. Faith is light: in the baptism ceremony you will be given a candle lit as in the early days of the Church. At that time, baptism was called 'enlightenment' because faith illuminates the heart, to see things with a different light. "

    And parents have "the task to make it grow, preserve it" and “give witness to all the others." "This is the meaning of this ceremony," said Francis, "do not forget: you have asked for faith, to you the task of guarding the faith, nourish it, and witness to it for all of us. For all of us. Even for us priests, priests, bishops. "

    During the Mass, finally, he also prayed for the children who suffer so that "the Lord always arouse men and women capable of reaching down to them with untiring charity."
