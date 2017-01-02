|
|
» 01/08/2017, 11.36
VATICAN
Pope: "I like to think that the first sermon of Jesus in the stable was a cry, the first"
Francis baptizes 28 children. “The faith given in Baptism, means a life of faith, because faith is lived, it means to walk on the road of faith and bear witness to the faith. "
|
|
