» 01/25/2017, 14.46
VATICAN
Pope: "It’s not up to us to teach God what to do"
At the General Audience Francis says we cannot place conditions on God, but have to trust Him, knowing that this means "becoming part of His plan without demanding anything, even accepting that His salvation and His help should come to us in a way far beyond our expectations ".
Vatican City (AsiaNews) - Do not put conditions to God, but trust Him, knowing that this means " becoming part of His plan without demanding anything, even accepting that His salvation and His help should come to us in a way far beyond our expectations." Because " It’s not up to us to teach God what to do, what we need. He knows better than we do, and we have to trust Him, because His ways and His thoughts are different from ours. "
Pope Francis spoke of Judith, from the Old Testament in the catechesis for the general audience. He said she is a woman who speaks "with the force of a prophet" and shows that "women are more courageous than men, this is my opinion. "
Judith, in particular, shows that "we ask the Lord for life, health, suffering, happiness; and it is fair to do so, but in the awareness that God is capable of bringing life even from death, to help us to experience peace in illness, serenity in solitude and bliss in tears".
In his speech to seven thousand people present in the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican, Francis recalled that in the biblical book that bears the name of Judith speaks of King Nebuchadnezzar’s campaign who seeks to conquer the city of Bethulia, in Judea. The inhabitants of Bethulia want to surrender before the army led by General Holofernes. "Theirs are desperate words:" There is no one to help us now! God has sold us into their hands by laying us prostrate before them in thirst and utter exhaustion "(Judith 7.25 to 26). The order now seems inevitable, the ability to trust God is exhausted. And how often do we too arrive at breaking point where we feel incapable of trusting the Lord. It's a bad temptation, huh! And, paradoxically, it seems that, to escape death, not to surrender to the remains of the slayer. They know that these soldiers come to loot the city, take the women as slaves and then kill everyone else. This is precisely ‘breaking point’. And faced with such despair, the leaders of the people try to propose one last gasp of hope: withstand even five days, wait for the saving intervention of God. But it is a faint hope, that concludes: "But if these days pass and help does not come to us, I will do as you say. "(7:31). Poor man, he was at a dead end. Five days are granted to God - and here is the sin -; five days are granted to God to intervene; five days of waiting, but even with the prospect of the end. They allow five days to God to save them, but ... they do not have confidence, they expect the worst. In fact, no one among the people, is still able to hope. They were desperate. "
"It is in this situation on Judith appears. A widow, a woman of great beauty and wisdom, she speaks to the people with the language of faith. Courageous, she openly blames the people, " Who are you to put God to the test today, setting yourselves in the place of God in human affairs? […] No, my brothers, do not anger the Lord our God […] So while we wait for the salvation that comes from him, let us call upon him to help us, and he will hear our cry if it pleases him "(8,13.14-15.17). This is the language of hope. We knock on the doors of the heart of God, He is the Father, he can save us. This woman, a widow, is likely to make even a bad impression in front of others! But she is brave! She pushes ahead! This is my opinion: women are more courageous than men! ".
"And with the strength of a prophet, Judith draws her people to bring them back to trust in God; with the look of a prophet, she sees the horizon beyond proposed by the leaders and that fear has limited it. God will act for sure - she says -, while the proposal of the five days of waiting is a way to tempt Him and to escape His will. The Lord is the God of salvation - and she believes in Him - whatever form it takes. Salvation is free from enemies and brings to life, but, in His impenetrable plans, salvation can also deliver to death. A woman of faith, she knows it. Then we know the end, how the story ends: God saves. "
"Dear brothers and sisters, we must never put conditions on God and hoping to defeat our fears. Trusting God means to enter into his plans without demanding anything, even accepting that his salvation and his help should come far different from our expectations. Do not put conditions to God, but trust Him, knowing that this means " becoming part of His plan without demanding anything, even accepting that His salvation and His help should come to us in a way far beyond our expectations." Because " It’s not up to us to teach God what to do, what we need. He knows better than we do, and we have to trust Him, because His ways and His thoughts are different from ours. "
"The path that Judith shows us is that of trust, waiting in peace, prayer and obedience. It is the path of hope. Not of easy resignation, doing everything in our power, but always remaining in the wake of the will of the Lord, because - as we know – she prayed so much, he talked a lot to the people and then, courageous, she went ahead, she looked for ways to approach the army chief and the chief "and cut his head off. "She is courageous in faith and in works." Judith, in fact, has her own plan, and brings the people to victory, but always in the attitude of faith of those who accept everything from the hand of God, sure of His goodness. "
"So, a woman full of faith and courage gives new strength to her people in mortal danger and leads them on the path of hope, pointing the way to them. And we, if we ponder a little, how often have we heard words of wisdom, be brave, be humble, be humble women that one thinks - not despise them – they are ignorant ... But they are words of wisdom of God, eh! The words of grandmothers .. How many times grandmothers know how to say the right word, a word of hope, because they have the experience of life, have suffered so much, have turned to God and the Lord gives this gift to give us the advice of hope . And, going out onto the streets, Easter light and joy will trust in the Lord with the words of Jesus: "Father, if you be willing, remove this cup from me. Nevertheless not my will, but yours be done "(Luke 22:42). And this is the prayer of wisdom, confidence and hope. "
