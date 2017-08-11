|
|
» 11/08/2017, 15.32
VATICAN
Pope: "It makes me so sad" to see people lift up their phones to take photos during Mass
Today Francis began a cycle of catechesis devoted to the value and significance of Mass. "We cannot forget the great number of Christians who, throughout the world, in two thousand years of history, have endured to death to defend the Eucharist; and those who, even today, risk their life to participate in Sunday Mass. "
See also
12/04/2016 14:16:00 VATICAN
Pope: Persecution, the Church's daily bread
There is obvious persecution such as the Easter Day attack against Pakistani Christians or "polite" persecution not directed not against those who profess the name of Christ, but against those who want to profess the values of God's Son. "It is a persecution against God the Creator in the person of His children".
15/10/2004 VATICAN YEAR OF THE EUCAHRIST
Suggestions and proposals to celebrate the Eucharist
14/09/2016 13:52:00 VATICAN
Pope: "It’s satanic to kill in God’s name"
Francis celebrated Mass in suffrage for Father Jacques Hamel, killed July 26 in the church of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, and the entire community of Rouen. "Today in the Church there are more Christian martyrs than in the early days. Today there are Christians who are murdered, tortured, imprisoned, slaughtered because they will not deny Jesus Christ".
02/03/2017 13:18:00 VATICAN
Pope: Pray with me for Christians "persecuted because they are Christians" (Video)
Francis' video message for March prayer intention. Those who persecute and kill do not distinguish between Catholics, Orthodox and Protestants.
12/12/2014 VATICAN
Pope: close to the Catholics "of Iraq and Syria, who are living moments of great suffering and fear in the face of violence"
Receiving in audience Ignace Youssif III Younan, Patriarch of Antioch and of the Syriac Catholic Church, Pope Francis speaks of the diaspora caused by the conflicts in the region. "This movement towards countries considered to be safer impoverishes the Christian presence in the Middle East", "Witnessing to the Gospel when in discussions, is sometimes not easy, with people of different religions and ethnicities and religions."
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
SYRIA-VATICANNuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency
Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.
TOP10
03/11/2017 LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
06/11/2017 LEBANON " SAUDI ARABIA
03/11/2017 FRANCE - ISLAM
Islamist preacher who wants to humble Christians
Kamel Abderrahmani*
06/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
04/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA " IRAN
07/11/2017 RUSSIA
Kirill: The Bolshevik Apocalypse caused by the betrayal of intelligentsia
Vladimir Rozanskij
02/11/2017 MALAYSIA
02/11/2017 VATICAN " ITALY
02/11/2017 VATICAN - ITALY
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®