04/13/2017, 11.47
VATICAN
Pope: "Let no one try to separate" the three Gospel graces: Truth, Mercy and Joy
"Announcing a great joy to the poor can only be done in a respectful, humble, and even humbling, way. Evangelization cannot be presumptuous. The integrity of the truth cannot be rigid, because the truth has become flesh, has become tenderness, he became a child, became man, became sin on the Cross. " Mother Teresa of Calcutta, "a Samaritan soul".
See also
02/04/2015 VATICAN
Pope: priests must learn to be "very tired" from being with their flock
During the Chrism Mass Francis speaks of the tiredness of the "good" shepherd "with the smell of the sheep and the smile of his father." Priestly duties “mentioned by Jesus imply our capacity for compassion, duties where our heart is 'moved' and moves". "A key to priestly fertility lies in how we rest and how we feel the Lord deals with is our tiredness".
17/04/2014 VATICAN
Pope: A priest’s "joy", "anoints", is "incorruptible", "missionary" and guarded by poverty, obedience and loyalty
Pope Francis celebrates the Chrism Mass with "his" priests. The priestly joy only flows “when the pastor is in the midst of his flock". Even in "in those moments of listlessness and boredom which at times overcome us in our priestly life (and which I too have experienced), even in those moments God’s people are able to “guard” that joy; they are able to protect you, to embrace you and to help you open your heart to find renewed joy"
28/03/2013 VATICAN
Pope: priests must “put out into the deep” to the "outskirts", where there is suffering and be Jesus’ disciples
Celebrating the Chrism Mass, Francis again invites the Church to “go out”. " Feel, upon our shoulders and in our hearts, the burdens and the faces of our faithful people, our saints and martyrs of whom there are many in these times." " Self-help courses can be useful in life, but to live by going from one course to another, from one method to another, leads us to become pelagians and to minimize the power of grace "
15/03/2016 12:40:00 INDIA - VATICAN
Bishop Emeritus of Calcutta: Mother Teresa was the face of Christ in the world
The archbishop of the metropolis during the soon-to-be-proclaimed Saint’s mission, Msgr. Henry Sebastian D'Souza, tells AsiaNews about the last days of Mother Teresa and her legacy for India and for the world: "The beauty of life and of Mother Teresa's mission is that she was able to transcend the barriers of race, language, culture, social status ... Whatever barrier. She was the image of Jesus, His face in the world".
08/05/2013 VATICAN
Pope: Church must build bridges and not walls, must listen to everyone, even those who are distant
During morning Mass, Francis recalls, "when as a child one would hear in Catholic families, in my family, ‘No, we cannot go to their house, because they are not married in the Church, eh!’. It was as an exclusion. No, you could not go! Neither could we go to [the houses of] socialists or atheists. Now, thank God, people do not says such things, right? [Such an attitude] was a defense of the faith, but it was one of walls: the LORD made bridges".
